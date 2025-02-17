Dublin Police Seek Missing 85-Year-Old Man with Dementia

The Dublin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 85-year-old David Charles Burgess, who was last seen driving away from his home on February 16, 2025. Burgess has dementia and is considered to be at risk.

The Dublin Police Department has issued a Missing Adult alert for 85-year-old David Charles Burgess, who was last seen driving away from his residence on Baronscourt Loop at approximately 6:50 p.m. on February 16, 2025, and has not returned. Burgess is described as a White male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 184 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, red flannel pajama pants, a gray jacket, and slippers.

He was driving a red 2018 Acura MDX with Ohio license plate number HJY4345. Law enforcement officials are concerned for his safety due to his condition. Anyone with information on Burgess's whereabouts or who spots the vehicle is urged to call 911 or contact the Dublin Police Department at (614) 889-1112





fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MISSING PERSON DEMENCIA DUBLIN POLICE OHIO ACURA MDX

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing 85-Year-Old Man with DementiaThe Dublin Police Department has issued a Missing Adult alert for David Charles Burgess, an 85-year-old man with dementia who went missing from his home on February 16, 2025.

Read more »

Everett Police Seek Suspect in Stabbing of 13-Year-Old StudentA 13-year-old student was stabbed multiple times near North Middle School in Everett, Washington. Police have released a photo of a person of interest and are asking for public help in identifying him. The attack has left the community shaken, with parents adjusting their routines and businesses taking extra security measures.

Read more »

Brooklyn Police Seek Two Suspects in Shooting Near Apartment BuildingThe NYPD is searching for two suspects involved in a shooting incident that occurred on December 28, 2024, in Brownsville, Brooklyn. The suspects fired on two victims, injuring a 19-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman. Police have released images of the suspects and are asking for the public's help in locating them.

Read more »

Police seek tips after two motorcyslists seriously injured in Salt Lake hit-and-run crashPolice are requesting the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood that left two people on a motorcycle s

Read more »

Man Killed in Shooting on New Year's Day, Police Seek InformationJason Huizar was fatally shot in San Antonio on January 1st. Police apprehended a suspect matching the description of the shooter, but they were held on an unrelated warrant. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the crime.

Read more »

Everett Police Seek Person of Interest in Stabbing of 13-Year-Old BoyThe Everett Police Department (EPD) is searching for a person of interest, Andrew Freeman, in connection with the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy walking to school. The incident occurred on Thursday, January 16, 2025, near North Middle School. Police are investigating whether the attack was random or targeted and urge the community to provide any information about Freeman's whereabouts.

Read more »