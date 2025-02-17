Dublin Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing 85-Year-Old Man with Dementia

The Dublin Police Department has issued a Missing Adult alert for David Charles Burgess, an 85-year-old man with dementia who went missing from his home on February 16, 2025.

The Dublin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 85-year-old David Charles Burgess. Burgess, who suffers from dementia, was last seen driving away from his residence on Baronscourt Loop at approximately 6:50 p.m. on February 16, 2025. He has not returned home since. Burgess is described as a White male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 184 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, red flannel pajama pants, a gray jacket, and slippers. He was driving a red 2018 Acura MDX with Ohio license plate number HJY4345. Due to his medical condition, law enforcement officials are deeply concerned for Burgess's safety. Anyone with information regarding Burgess's whereabouts or who may have seen his vehicle is urged to contact the Dublin Police Department immediately at (614) 889-1112 or call 911





wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MISSING PERSON DEMETIA DUBLIN POLICE OHIO ACURA MDX

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Antonio police seek help finding missing teen with medical conditionSan Antonio police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager with a diagnosed medical condition. The teen, identified as Rodriguez, is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Read more »

Auburn Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing WomanThe Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Jessica Chavez, who has been missing since New Year's Day. While reported missing on January 1, 2025, she was last seen at the Snoqualmie Casino between January 6th and 8th. Chavez has ear and nose piercings and a lower back tattoo that reads 'Ryan'.

Read more »

Napa Police Seek Public Assistance in Finding Missing Child and MotherA 1-year-old boy, Saul Martinez Rafael, disappeared during an unsupervised visit with his mother, Antonia Rafael-Valasquez, in Napa, California. Police are investigating all possibilities, including parental abduction, and urge the public to come forward with any information.

Read more »

Cleveland Police Seek Help Locating Missing and Endangered ManCleveland Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 49-year-old Luis Medina Garcia, who was reported missing on January 8, 2024. Garcia was last seen on December 13, 2024, when a relative dropped him off on Clifton Road. He was expected to travel to the area of West 50th Street and Clark Avenue. All efforts to locate Garcia have been unsuccessful.

Read more »

Missing Donkeys: Bellevue Police Seek Public's HelpTwo donkeys, Juan and Julio, were reported missing from Bellevue, Washington, after their trailer was allegedly stolen. The Bellevue Police Department is asking the public for any information that could lead to their safe return.

Read more »

Bellevue Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Two Missing DonkeysTwo donkeys, Juan and Julio, were stolen from a private driveway in Bellevue, Washington. The Bellevue Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the animals. The donkeys were last seen being loaded into a dark gray truck and traveling north on 156th Avenue.

Read more »