The City Of Dublin And Ohio Traffic Safety Office provide Lyft And Uber credits for the Thanksgiving holiday. Discover eligibility, codes, and safety data.

The City Of Dublin and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office have initiated a coordinated campaign to reduce impaired driving incidents during the Thanksgiving holiday season. Authorities are distributing financial incentives in the form of discounted and free rideshare services to encourage residents and visitors to utilize safer transportation options instead of operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol. This strategic move aims to protect public safety during the busy holiday period.

Dublin Offers Lyft Credits For Holiday Travel

The City Of Dublin has partnered with the Central Ohio Safe Ride Program to offer a specific discount for Lyft rides. Residents and visitors can receive $10 off each of two Lyft rides by entering the promotional code DUBTHANKS26 in the application. This discount is valid from November 25 to November 29, 2026, coinciding with major local events.

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The initiative is designed to facilitate travel to and from Bridge Park, a central hub for Thanksgiving gatherings and the inaugural Christkindlmarkt Dublin festivities. To qualify for the discount, the pick-up or drop-off location must be within eight miles of Bridge Park. The promotion operates on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure wide availability during the peak travel days.

Statewide Project Plan Ahead Activation

On a broader scale, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, an agency within the Ohio Department of Public Safety, has announced the activation of Project Plan Ahead. This statewide program provides up to $15 in free credits for either Uber or Lyft ride-sharing services. The credits are available to be claimed on the Project Plan Ahead website for use during the designated holiday window.

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Riders can redeem these credits starting at 5 p.m. on November 25 and continuing until 3 a.m. on November 29, 2026. The offer is also expected to cover the Ohio State University football rivalry game against the University of Michigan in Columbus. Eligible rides must originate in or have a destination within one of seven participating counties: Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, Montgomery, and Summit.

Statistical Data On Holiday Impaired Driving

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office highlights that impaired driving has significantly impacted families during the Thanksgiving season. State crash data from the previous five years reveals that 76 people were killed in 67 fatal crashes in Ohio over the five-day Thanksgiving period. Of those crashes, 38 were related to Operating a Vehicle Impaired (OVI), resulting in 45 deaths.

Franklin County leads the state for OVI-related crashes during Thanksgiving with 112 incidents since 2021. Cuyahoga County follows with 96 incidents, while Hamilton County recorded 62 and Lucas County had 39. The agency emphasizes that Thanksgiving Eve is typically one of the most popular days of the year for alcohol consumption, necessitating these preventive measures.

Usage Guidelines And Program Expansion

Credits for the Project Plan Ahead initiative are available while supplies last. Participants are responsible for any costs exceeding the $15 credit amount. The Ohio Traffic Safety Office specifies that credit-eligible rides must be requested at the time of travel and cannot be scheduled in advance. This ensures the credits are used for immediate transportation needs during the holiday period.

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Since its launch over Memorial Day weekend 2026, Project Plan Ahead has seen significant engagement. A total of 13,571 ride credits were claimed over Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Halloween weekends combined. The agency reports that 11,110 rides have been taken using these credits in Ohio so far in 2026, with plans to activate the program again for the Christmas and New Year holidays.