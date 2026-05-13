Dubious Comparison: The Marchioness of Bath vs. the Duchess of Sussex

The Marchioness of Bath has been drawing comparisons with the Duchess of Sussex due to their backgrounds and lifestyles. Despite the similarities, the Marchioness denies copying the Duchess and has other interests in common with her. The Met Gala appearance and appearance at Cannes Film Festival are among their recent activities.

A former actress who has aspirations of fashion fame, Marchioness of Bath, escorted by A-lister friends, has been making headline-grabbing appearances at prestigious red carpets.

Her colourful gown and plunging neckline at the Cannes Film Festival won attention, while associating with Serena Williams at the Met Gala sparked curiosity. Comparisons with the Duchess of Sussex have been drawn due to their backgrounds and lifestyles. The Marchioness, who became the Marchioness of Bath upon her husband's death in 2020, has a YouTube cooking show, 'Emma's Kitchen', and other interests in common with the Duchess.

However, the Marchioness denied copying the Duchess, stating: 'No comment', when asked about it





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