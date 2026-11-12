Dubious buys raise alarm over local control of opioid cash

Much of the questionable opioid settlement spending in 2025 occurred at the county and city level, where decision-makers often have no background in addiction policy.

Large amounts went to addiction treatment, recovery housing, and other initiatives that many public health researchers and families affected by the crisis agree fit the spirit of theKFF Health News uncovered these expenditures and about 17,500 others through a yearlong investigation with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Shatterproof, a national nonprofit focused on addiction.

The team filed public records requests, scoured government websites, and extracted expenditures, which were thensuch as treatment or prevention. The result is the most comprehensive national database documenting how opioid settlement money was used in 2025.over nearly two decades. It is split among state governments, counties, cities, and specially created opioid settlement councils in some places.

Also read Top Retailers Reveal Best Christmas Toys 2025

Much of the questionable spending — ranging from law enforcement gadgets to mundane municipal needs — happens at the county and city level, where local leaders often have no background in addiction policy and sometimes award the money to the first people who ask for it. , according to OpioidSettlementTracker.com, a site dedicated to following this cash. Proponents of local control say these officials know their communities best and are closest to the problem.

But as dubious expenditures mount, some recovery advocates question if county and city officials are equipped to handle this once-in-a-generation opportunity. She said people directly affected by the crisis understand gaps in their local community care systems best and have the most insight into how funds can be used effectively.

"This whole opioid settlement should be run by the people who've lost everything," she said. As executive director of the Sea Change Recovery Community and Harm Reduction Center in Ocean County, Burke Beaty sees those people daily. A woman who lost her brother and father to addiction and later landed in the hospital herself. An 11-year-old boy, holding his grandfather's hand at an overdose awareness event, as they mourned a family member.

Of course, many local officials have lost friends and family to the crisis as well, and many care deeply about putting the money to good use. Unlike state officials, who have access to health departments with specific expertise and staff whose entire job is writing policy, local decision-makers often work with bare-bones support. They may juggle other jobs alongside their official duties and can be bombarded by aggressive sales tactics from companies that view the settlements as.

They must determine how to make an impact with opioid settlement cash while facing the sober reality of needing to balance a government budget, keep public schools running, and ensure roads are maintained. Burke Beaty acknowledges these challenges and offers to work with many local leaders in her area, often writing letters, showing up at public meetings, andBut when these efforts go ignored, she wonders if it's because of a lack of resources or"a lack of willingness to do the right thing," she said.

Advertisement

"Did this come from a place of ignorance or an 'I don't care' place? "It can be tempting to suggest state governments should oversee all the cash, especially as some debatable spending patterns emerge at the local level. In the Tobacco Master Settlement of 1998, cigarette companies paid hundreds of billions of dollars to states, typically without county or city involvement.

Ultimately, much of the money went to, who leads substance use strategy at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, a nonprofit representing community mental health and addiction treatment organizations. Splitting the opioid money with local governments offers some advantages, he added. They spend less on administrative costs, can pivot more quickly as the drug landscape changes, and can test innovations.

"There are a lot of county commissioners that are making decisions on roads that may not be construction experts," Qing said. Their role is to seek out subject matter experts, combine their knowledge with what they know their community needs, and identify investments"that make the most sense for their county.

"Still, it can be tricky to apply academic research and high-level principles to the messy, on-the-ground realities of settlement spending. Last year, about 100 localities across 20 states committed $3.7 million in opioid funds to expenditures that included AEDs, cardiac monitors, and related accessories.said overdose response has become increasingly complex, as people often use a mix of opioids and stimulants, and that paramedics need to be prepared for a range of situations.

Cardiac monitors go beyond traditional AEDs to measure how effectively someone is breathing, he said, which can help emergency responders determine if"interventions are working and identify deterioration or complications that require additional treatment.

" However, emergency medical responders say there's a fundamental misunderstanding. AEDs and cardiac monitors are critical public health tools — but they are, a paramedic in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, where he leads the post-overdose response team and oversees the county's opioid settlement funds. In opioid overdoses, people stop breathing. They typically need oxygen or naloxone, a medication that can reverse overdoses.

AEDs work only in cardiac emergencies and when the machine can detect a shockable heart rhythm — not common among overdose victims, Barrett said. When jurisdictions buy AEDs with opioid dollars, they're more likely plugging gaps in their general budget, which should be covering required ambulance equipment, he said.

"I have a hard time identifying this as a particularly strong or targeted use of settlement funds. " The only exception would be if a jurisdiction started a new ambulance team dedicated to overdose response and needed an AED to bring the vehicle to code, he said. Generally, Barrett would prefer that opioid cash be spent hiring someone to follow up with people who have overdosed and connect them to treatment, housing, or other resources.

Some advocates are calling on states to rein in local governments' spending from the settlements. But no one is eager to take on that role. State officials don't win friends by exerting control over local money. And, in some cases, they're barred from doing so.is executive director of a University of Tennessee initiative that provides guidance to local governments on spending opioid cash.

Advertisement

Her team's work is funded by the state's opioid abatement council.

"We aren't permitted to tell counties what they can and cannot buy," she said. "We try and provide guidance on the intent of the funds and what would be most impactful for their community. "of items that opioid money cannot be used for, often called unallowable lists. They generally include law enforcement tools, such as body cameras and drones, as well as general emergency medical supplies, such as first aid kits and gloves.

When asked if there'd be repercussions for the county, the Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder said the unallowable list was simply guidance.

"Statute does not grant the state any enforcement authority related to how local entities spend opioid settlement funds," said Shelby Thomas, a spokesperson for the commission. Van Buren County used $1,000 in opioid cash to help build a recreational site with pickleball, bocce, and tennis courts.

In a, the county said this would provide a youth-focused activity and prevent misuse of opioids — an argument that has been used by many jurisdictions to justify a broad set of expenditures, ranging from funding ansaid,"The use of the funds was reported to the Iowa Attorney General's office, as required, and our justification" for it"was not questioned.

"The office"does not sign off on funds used by the counties," said Jen Green, a spokesperson for Attorney General Brenna Bird. "The office serves as the collector and holder of the counties' reports. " Such examples have frustrated advocates nationwide, who feel they are the only watchdogs for this cash. Localities view this as"really easy money," said Burke Beaty of New Jersey.

Even if their spending seems inappropriate to public health experts and families affected by addiction,"legally they can do it.

"in her state could change that. It would require the New Jersey Department of Human Services, which already collects county and city reports on opioid spending, to review those reports and force localities to pay back any misused funds.

Without such oversight, people who care about the opioid cash fear the nation is set to repeat the mistakes of the tobacco settlement — and foreshadow pitfalls for the KFF Health News' Rachel Spears; Shatterproof's Kristen Pendergrass, Kelly Collins, and Mary Coyne; and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Abigail Winiker, Benjamin Eidman, Olivia Allran, Katibeth Blalock, Isha Desai, Saathvika Diviti, Joseph Olasupo, Veronica Steck, Amy Lund Stone, Erin Wang, and Lillian Williams contributed to the database featured in this article.is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs athas taken a leading role in providing guidance to state and local governments on the use of opioid settlement funds.

Faculty from the school collaborated with other experts in the field to createis a national nonprofit that addresses substance use disorder through distinct initiatives, including advocating for state and federal policies, ending addiction stigma, and educating communities about the treatment system. Shatterproof is partnering with some states on projects funded by opioid settlements. KFF Health News, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the Shatterproof team that worked on this report are not involved in those efforts.