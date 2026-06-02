Dubai's reputation as a luxury destination is in tatters after Iran war

Dubai's reputation as a luxury destination has been left in tatters after the Iran war, with popular landmarks, hotels and restaurants struggling to recapture the huge international footfall that once turned sandy paths into streets paved with gold.

For years, Dubai has offered Britain's weary middle classes the ultimate escape package: no tax; no drizzle; and no decline. It was the glittering Gulf bolthole where go-getters could flee the national malaise for rooftop infinity pools, champagne brunches and a taste of the high life.

So, for a place which forged its reputation on being richer and shinier than anywhere else, there is perhaps no greater embarrassment than being accused of looking, well, cheap. Yet that is the awkward charge now hanging over the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) great showroom of excess after the Iran war blew a hole in its must-visit reputation.

While a number of expat Britons and other long-term residents have returned to the tax-free land, popular landmarks, hotels and restaurants have failed to recapture the huge international footfall that once turned sandy paths into streets paved with gold. At the plush J1 Beach in La Mer - billed as Dubai's answer to Cannes and St Tropez - the signs of struggle are hard to miss.

Before Iranian missiles and drones began bombarding the UAE in late February, the strip of high-end restaurants and glitzy beach clubs was a daily who's-who of the emirate's rich and famous. Entry to its most fashionable venues on the so-called 'Dubai Riviera' was impossible without reservations made weeks - even months - in advance. Dubai was the glittering Gulf bolthole where go-getters could flee the national malaise for a taste of the high life.

Now, however, some of those same venues are offering free entry, heavy discounts and complimentary tables. One Dubai influencer told the Mail: 'In La Mer's J1 area, all the beach clubs and venues have special offers, free entry for ladies and fully redeemable entry charges for men.

'You can feel they're struggling and it will get worse as summer starts. These are places which you couldn't even get into.

' J1 Beach is home to Dubai's most expensive fish restaurant, Sakhalin, where even the wealthiest and most influential diners must book weeks in advance to avoid disappointment. Clients can expect to pay £180 per person, but will be served the finest lobster, crab and crustaceans flown in from the seas off eastern Siberia. Fresh fish come in all different shapes and sizes, from river pike to a whole turbot for £40.

The cheapest bottle of white wine, a Vinho Verde from Portugal, costs £100; the most expensive, a Montrachet Grand Cru from Burgundy, costs £4,700. Now, however, the Iran war has left Sakhalin empty. When the Mail visited this week, just one table was occupied by a Russian-speaking man and his elegant companion. The terrace was deserted, the ornate parasols fluttering pointlessly in the breeze.

There were no swimmers in the sea. At the neighbouring African Queen restaurant and resort, customers are offered free sunbeds on the private beach if they promise to buy some food and drink.

'The restaurant is not busy because of the situation,' explained guest relations manager Michelle Sartini. 'We are trying to do everything to get trade. 'When the war started, it was very frightening. A lot of cities were affected a lot worse than Dubai, but no one expected there to be missiles landing here - even if it was only a few.

' Or, as a young Italian woman put it: 'The bombing was terrifying. You could see the rockets coming across the sea at night and hear the explosions. Dubai's most expensive fish restaurant, Sakhalin, has been left empty after the conflict began. The African Queen restaurant and resort is offering customers free sunbeds on the private beach if they promise to buy some food and drink.

'No one expected this in Dubai. We all considered it to be like Europe. Now, sadly, we have been reminded it is the Middle East.

' The carefully crafted image of Dubai as the Switzerland of the Middle East was shattered by Iran's strategic attacks, an immediate response to the raids on Tehran by the US and Israel - both allies of the UAE. Dozens of Iranian drones were sent across the narrow waterway of the Persian Gulf to wreck Washington's pledges of security for the Gulf States. A handful got through the UAE's expensive defensive shield.

Glass-fronted skyscraper hotels were set ablaze, at least one residential block in the working class Al Satwa district was destroyed and some light industrial sites were left in ruins. The crisis in the Gulf has also pierced Dubai's most valuable asset: confidence. About 2,800 Iranian missiles and drones have been launched towards the wider UAE in the past three months, targeting airports and civilian areas, such as hotels and residential buildings.

US financial analysts Moody's has warned that hotel occupancy in Dubai could slump to a record low of 10 per cent by July, having stood at 84 per cent in the same period last year. The emirate's economy is heavily reliant on tourism, and a sharp decline in visitor numbers could have devastating consequences for its businesses and residents.

Dubai's authorities have been quick to reassure visitors and residents that the emirate remains safe, but the reality on the ground tells a different story. The once-thriving Jumeirah Beach Road, a popular strip of restaurants and shops, is now a shadow of its former self, with many businesses forced to close due to lack of trade.

The crisis has also had a significant impact on the emirate's property market, with prices for apartments and villas plummeting as investors become increasingly risk-averse. The UAE's great showcase of excess is facing a crisis of confidence, and it remains to be seen whether it will be able to recover from the damage caused by the Iran war





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