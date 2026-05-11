The escalating conflict in the Middle East posed a challenge for the expat housing market in Dubai, but estate agents have kept ramping up prices on properties, including ones for hundreds of millions of pounds. The article highlights several listing price anomalies, including a four-bed, terraced house in Dubai Marina costing €62.7 million, and another penthouse priced at well over £100 million. Are these listings genuine or another government tactic to present normalcy amidst unrest?

Dubai's property boom has continued despite geopolitical threats , but the questionable interiors of some listings raise doubts. Katie Price's new husband and the Ferdinands are among the celebrities making Dubai dreams come true.

The conflict in the Middle East hasn't affected the expat housing market. Exclusive: Ex-Love Island star lost £500,000 after listing a luxury villa at a loss. The Dubai Marina, Dubai Creek, Al Raddani, and other well-known locations' properties remain expensive. Numerous properties priced in the nine-figure range are available in Dubai.

The market continues to boom, but the prices listed on property websites make one wonder who might be paying for them





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