Dubai Museum Opens First Permanent Holocaust Exhibit in Arab World

In May 2021, Dubai's Crossroads of Civilizations Museum unveiled a Holocaust gallery, a historic first for the Arab region, featuring artifacts and stories that promote interfaith understanding.

In May 2021, the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai opened a Holocaust gallery, marking the first permanent Holocaust exhibition in the Arab world. The display, curated by founder Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori, includes photographs, artifacts and narratives that highlight both the tragedy of Nazi persecution and the acts of Muslim rescuers during the war.

Exhibition Features and Historical Artifacts

The museum's Hall of Memory showcases a life‑size image of a young boy from the Warsaw Ghetto, a powerful reminder of the human cost of the Holocaust. Visitors also encounter exhibits on Muslim figures such as Egyptian physician Mohammed Helmy, who sheltered Jews in Berlin during the Nazi era.

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Accompanying the photographs are personal items, documents, and a shofar used in Jewish religious observances, illustrating the range of cultural artifacts preserved in the gallery. The collection aims to educate viewers on the universal lessons of the Holocaust and promote dialogue among different faiths.

Founder's Vision and International Collaboration

Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori, a former member of the UAE Federal National Council, explained that his passion for historical preservation began with family manuscripts inherited in 1989. After establishing a private collection in 2006, he later received a historic building from Dubai authorities, opening the public museum in 2014.

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Al Mansoori described the Holocaust gallery as a joint effort: "The beauty about this Holocaust gallery was built by Arabs, by Jews, and by Christians," he told reporters. International partners, including representatives from Israel and Germany, assisted in curating the exhibits.

Reception and Controversy

During the opening on 26 May 2021, ambassadors from Israel and Germany attended, signaling diplomatic support for the initiative. The exhibit received largely positive responses from visitors across the UAE and neighboring regions, who praised the effort to foster interfaith understanding.

Some critics questioned the appropriateness of a Holocaust memorial in an Arab country; however, Al Mansoori maintained that the gallery should stand as a permanent part of the museum's legacy. He noted that the exhibition offers a platform for reflection on shared human values beyond religious lines.

Future Impact and Educational Outreach

The Crossroads of Civilizations Museum plans to use the Holocaust gallery as an educational resource, inviting schools, scholars, and tourists to engage with its displays. By integrating this exhibit, the museum seeks to broaden awareness of global history within the UAE's cultural landscape.

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As the first of its kind, the gallery promises to become a cornerstone for interfaith dialogue in the region, encouraging continued collaboration between Arab, Jewish, and Christian communities in preserving shared heritage.