The 32nd Dubai International Boat Show brings leading shipyards, marine technology and waterfront lifestyle experiences to Dubai Harbour from November 25–29.

The 32nd Dubai International Boat Show brings leading shipyards, marine technology and waterfront lifestyle experiences to Dubai Harbour from November 25–29. Tickets are on sale for the 2026 Dubai International Boat Show from November 25-29.

David Hirst tells Yacht Style what visitors can expect at Dubai Harbour. This will be the fifth year the show has been held at Dubai Harbour. What changes will there be to the layout, and what should visitors look forward to? The Dubai International Boat Show continues to build on the momentum established since its relocation to Dubai Harbour.

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The waterfront setting provides a natural environment for the show, bringing together international and regional yacht builders, marine businesses, owners and enthusiasts. The Marina Display remains a central feature, offering visitors the opportunity to explore yachts and marine craft in a waterfront setting. For the 2026 event from November 25-29, the emphasis remains on presenting a relevant selection of vessels, marine technology and services that reflect the evolving interests of owners, buyers and industry professionals.

On land, the Marine Luxury & Lifestyle showcase will feature brands such as Carter & White. The Equipment, Supplies and Services area will bring together businesses specialising in marine technology, engineering and onboard systems. Exhibitors include Elcome, Drydocks World, D-Marin, Yacht Controller and AMIT Group. Their participation reflects the range of specialist products and services supporting yacht ownership, onboard operations and the wider marine industry.

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The Dive Zone also offers visitors an opportunity to discover diving and underwater exploration, while brokerage businesses form part of the wider marine industry represented at the event. Ultimately, DIBS combines the commercial importance of an established marine industry gathering with the excitement of experiencing the boating lifestyle firsthand. Gulf Craft has been a longstanding participant, and the event continues to provide an important platform for regional yacht builders, dealers and marine businesses.

The exhibitor line-up includes regional businesses such as Silver Yachts & Repair, Al Yousuf Motors, Al Masaood, Ocean Boats and Empire Marine International, alongside Abu Dhabi Ship Building, reflecting the breadth of the region’s marine manufacturing, engineering and services sector. Among international yacht builders, names identified for participation including Azimut, Benetti, Ferretti Group, Heesen, Lürssen, Sunreef, Sunseeker and Ultimate Catamarans. Beyond the yachts themselves, DIBS provides a platform for industry discussion, knowledge-sharing and connections across the wider marine community.

The Port of Call seminar programme will return, offering visitors opportunities to hear from marine industry professionals and explore topics relevant to boating, ownership, technology and the future of the sector. The Leisure Marine Association will also host two full days of its Coffee Talks, creating an additional forum for industry conversations, professional insights and networking.

Together, these programmes complement the exhibition by creating opportunities for visitors and industry professionals to exchange ideas, explore developments in the marine sector and build relationships. The previous edition welcomed more than 1,000 brands and companies, showcased over 200 boats and marine craft, and hosted more than 60 global and regional launches, with visitors representing over 120 countries.

For 2026, our priority is to deliver a strong and relevant experience for participating businesses and visitors, bringing together yacht builders, marine suppliers, brokers, owners and prospective buyers in a setting that encourages meaningful engagement. While final participation figures are still being confirmed, the exhibitor list already includes internationally recognised shipyards and a broad range of specialist marine businesses.

Our focus is on the quality and diversity of the exhibition, the opportunities it creates for the industry and the experiences available to visitors. The move to November creates an opportunity to align the Dubai International Boat Show more closely with the beginning of the region’s prime boating season. For shipyards, dealers and marine businesses, this provides an opportunity to connect with buyers and industry contacts as boating activity across the region increases.

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The timing also places DIBS within a period when Dubai traditionally attracts international visitors, and outdoor waterfront activities are especially appealing. As discussions with exhibitors and partners continue, our focus is on making the November edition relevant and valuable to their commercial objectives while maintaining the distinctive experience for which DIBS is known. For visitors, late November means more comfortable conditions for spending time around the marina displays, exploring Dubai Harbour and enjoying Dubai’s waterfront environment.

It’s an ideal time of year to experience the show, whether you’re considering a yacht purchase, exploring the latest marine technology or simply discovering the boating lifestyle. As the show times with the beginning of the region’s winter boating season, it allows visitors to connect what they see at the exhibition with the wider opportunities for enjoying life on the water.

Overall, the move to November enhances the visitor experience while maintaining the show’s dual role as a marine industry gathering and a destination for boating enthusiasts. Dubai’s position as an international business and lifestyle destination has helped broaden the audience for luxury goods and experiences including yachting. Alongside established yacht owners, the market increasingly attracts internationally mobile residents, entrepreneurs and individuals exploring the marine lifestyle for the first time.

For the yachting industry, this creates a diverse customer base with different interests, from bespoke superyachts and recreational craft to chartering and other ways of enjoying time on the water. Dubai’s marina infrastructure, hospitality offering and specialist marine services also contribute to its appeal, making the city an attractive base for both yacht ownership and visiting vessels.

Interest in yachting across the UAE and wider Middle East remains strong, supported by established owners, developing marine infrastructure and the region’s boating culture. Buyers also have different priorities including design, performance, operating costs, onboard technology and the overall ownership experience. DIBS gives builders, brokers and marine businesses an opportunity to engage directly with these audiences and understand how their requirements are evolving.