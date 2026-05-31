Dua Lipa Wows in Custom Schiaparelli Gown as She Marries Callum Turner in London

Dua Lipa, the pop star known for her catchy dance tunes, has found her happily ever after by tying the knot with Callum Turner in London. The singer, 30, wore a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, and a wide-brimmed white hat for her intimate legal ceremony.

She became a household name in the 2010s with her catchy dance tunes about looking for love and dealing with messy breakups. Yet Dua Lipa has now found her happily ever after, having tied the knot with Callum Turner in London at the Old Marylebone Town Hall on Saturday morning.

The New Rules singer, 30, struck up a romance with James Bond frontrunner Callum, 36, in 2024, and One Kiss was all it took to make them legally man and wife on the weekend. Ahead of their three-day Italian extravaganza next week, the couple had their intimate legal ceremony, where Dua radiated bridal elegance in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, and a wide-brimmed white hat, designed by milliner Stephen Jones.

The Houdini singer clutched a yellow bouquet and wore white Louboutin heels while strolling out of the registry office hand in hand with her new husband. Meanwhile, Callum made for a dapper groom in a fitted navy suit





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