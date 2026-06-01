Dua Lipa Wears Custom Schiaparelli for Intimate London Wedding Ceremony

Singer Dua Lipa married actor Callum Turner in a private ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall, wearing a Bianca Jagger-inspired white Schiaparelli skirt suit that sparked online debate over visible hip padding.

Dua Lipa married her husband Callum Turner at a London town hall on Saturday in a stunning custom Schiaparelli outfit. The ceremony took place at the famous Marylebone Town Hall, with just eight guests in attendance, marking a modest and intimate beginning to their wedding celebrations.

The singer, 30, looked radiant in a fitted white skirt suit, a wide-brimmed white hat designed by Stephen Jones, white Christian Louboutin heels, and a striking Bulgari snake necklace. Her ensemble, a clear nod to the iconic bridal look of Bianca Jagger from 1971, channeled sophisticated Seventies glamour.

However, a detail in the outfit quickly became a focal point of online discussion: visible hip padding on the jacket. While Schiaparelli is renowned for its avant-garde designs and use of structural elements, some fans speculated the padding had slipped, calling it a noticeable flaw that was 'driving them crazy' because the rest of the look was 'otherwise perfect.

' Others argued it was an intentional design feature, consistent with the brand's 'naked looks' aesthetic where undergarment-like construction is often displayed as fashion. The debate unfolded across social media platforms, with users expressing both fascination and frustration over the apparent imperfection. Despite the fashion chatter, the emotional core of the day remained untouched.

Sources revealed that Callum Turner was deeply moved, described as 'shaking' and 'in tears' as Dua walked down the aisle, with her parents Dukagjin and Anesa, sister Rina, and brother Gjin watching proudly. The couple exchanged vows in a brief, private ceremony before enjoying a quiet family dinner. Their security discreetly scouted the area beforehand, but the newlyweds attracted little attention from passers-by as they departed in a simple black cab, hand in hand.

The celebration was intentionally low-key, as the pair are preparing for a larger, three-day wedding event in Sicily later this week. The insider added that Dua's father and manager, Dukagjin, a known Arsenal fan, made a few jokes about the timing coinciding with the team's Premier League victory parade nearby. The family's beaming pride was evident throughout.

While the fashion world dissects the sartorial details, the essence of the day was the couple's personal commitment, celebrated exactly as they wished-chic, simple, and authentically theirs





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