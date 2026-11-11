Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA to Headline 2027 Coachella

Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, and SZA will top the lineup when Coachella returns to Indio, California in 2027.

Dua Lipa headlines Friday. She will be joined by Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Jisoo, Diljit Dosanjh, Peggy Gou, Kehlani, Solid Grooves, Giorgio Moroder, Social Distortion, Pinegrove, Angine de Poitrine, Leon Thomas, Drain Gang, Snow Strippers, Mike D 5D, and many more.

On Saturday, Tame Impala leads the festivities. The night’s lineup also includes Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Role Model, Adéla, Måneskin, Solomun, NCT, Enigma, Underworld, Charlotte de Witte, Leon Bridges, Cloonee, Magdalena Bay, Barry Can’t Swim, and more.

Also read Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA to Headline Coachella 2027

SZA tops the bill on Sunday, following sets by Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, Empire of the Sun, Four Tet, the Neighbourhood, Becky G, Babymonster, Amelie Lens x Sara Landry, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo, Victoria Monét, EsDeeKid, Caroline Polachek, Chase & Status, and Muna, among others. This will not only be Dua Lipa’s first time headlining Coachella, but her first proper performance at the festival ever.

She did previously appear onstage at the desert early in her career, joining DJ/producer Martin Garrix for a performance of “Scared to Be Lonely” at Coachella 2017. As for Tame Impala, the Australian psych-pop band are longtime Coachella favorites and this will be their second time serving as festival headliners.

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The group first played Coachella in 2011, then returned in 2013 and 2015 beforeSofia Franklyn Reveals the Dark Side of ‘Call Her Daddy’ in Explosive Memoir: 9 Biggest Bombshellshas become one of the group’s most popular albums to date, spawning a couple of hits, including “Loser,” My Old Way,” and “Dracula,” which was boosted by a, in 2022, and wrapped the accompanying tour in 2024. She was rumored to be among the headliners, and seemed to confirm the news herself bypost.

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