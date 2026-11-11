Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA to Headline Coachella 2027

Additional acts include Madonna, Daddy Yankee, Weezer, Tiesto and more.

teased the headliners on social media. Daddy Yankee has his own special slot, typically reserved as a bonus fourth headliner, as does Justice, who will have the Bunker debut of “Blinded by the Lights.

” Additional artists who have top billing include Madonna, who is returning to the Dance Tent as she did when she released “Confessions on a Dance Floor” back in 2006. Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Zara Larsson, Weezer, Dom Dolla, Kygo, Empire of the Sun and Role Model also dot the upper tiers. Tony Gilroy on the Lunch With Pedro Pascal That Saved ‘Behemoth!

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’ and How the Film Explores ‘New Varieties of Loneliness’ Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay — Epics, Trilogies and a Wild Dinner Party Could Define the Race Further down the listing are Kehlani, Jisoo, Tiesto, Adéla, Maneskin, Four Tet, Becky G, the Neighbourhood, Remi Wolf, Victoria Monét, Caroline Polachek, EsDeeKid, Underworld, Nettspend, Pinegrove, Leon Thomas, Peggy Gou, Giorgio Moroder, Mariah the Scientist, Babymonster, Magdalena Bay, Murda Beatz, Xaviersobased, Bella Kay, Haute & Freddy, Bea Miller, Gang of Youths, Martin Garrix and many more. Coachella 2027 will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends set for April 9-11 and April 16-18.

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Passes go on sale starting on November 13 at 12 p.m. PT on the festival’s website. YouTube will once again return for its 15th year as the exclusive livestream partner for those who are unable to attend. Hotel packages bundling passes with lodging and transportation are now available for both weekends. The lineup comes after a standout year for Coachella, which included headlining sets from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma.

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