Dua Lipa Takes Luxury Vacation Amid Samsung Lawsuit

Dua Lipa, the pop star, showed off her envious figure in a metallic bikini during a £2,000-a-night stay at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. She is suing Samsung for £11million after accusing the tech giant of using her image to sell its televisions without permission.

Dua Lipa showed off her envy-inducing figure in a metallic bikini as she took her mind off her £11million Samsung lawsuit during a £2,000-a-night stay at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc this week.

The pop star, 30, accused the electronics giant of using her face on cardboard TV boxes as part of a 'mass marketing campaign' without her knowledge. Amid the drama she has been distracting herself with yet another luxurious vacation, this time in the south of France. She displayed her toned physique in the skimpy two piece as she uploaded a slew of sexy snaps to Instagram on Tuesday.

She has been in the area amid Cannes Film Festival where last week she arrived at the star-studded Paper Tiger party in a plunging black dress. Amid the drama she has been distracting herself with yet another luxurious vacation, this time in the south of France.

She shared a snap of that outfit as part of her latest post, while she posed in other stylish looks and a fluffy dressing gown as she relaxed at the hotel. Dua is suing Samsung for £11million after accusing the tech giant of using her image to sell its televisions without permission. The complaint says: 'Ms Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.

' Court documents reveal the Grammy winner is seeking $15million (£11million) in damages. The photo was taken backstage during her appearance at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024, with the star claiming she owns the copyright to the picture. She said she only discovered the image was being used commercially after the products were already on sale.

Her legal team also criticised the company's alleged response after she demanded the image be removed, claiming Samsung was 'dismissive and callous' and refused to stop using the photograph. The complaint even includes social media posts from customers allegedly persuaded to buy the TVs because of the apparent endorsement. One person wrote on X: 'I wasn't even planning on buying a TV but I saw the box so I decided to get it.

' Another said: 'I'd get that TV just because Dua Lipa is on it. That's how obsessed I am. That's how much I love her.

' A third added: 'Just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it. ' Her lawyers argue the comments prove Samsung benefited from some fans believing the singer had backed the product. The suit also states that the singer has carefully cultivated a 'premium brand' and is 'highly selective' when it comes to endorsements and partnerships. She has been in the area amid Cannes Film Festival and has shared a series of snaps from her time away.

She penned in the caption of her latest post: 'Princess Diaries' The pop star, 30, accused Samsung of using her face on cardboard TV boxes as part of a 'mass marketing campaign' without her knowledge. She was enjoying a relaxing time away. The luxurious hotel is a celeb favourite. In another snap she looked stunning in a red top and jeans.

She also visited an art gallery during her time away. Dua is suing Samsung for £11million after accusing the tech giant of using her image to sell its televisions without permission. Read More Beaming Dua Lipa looks happier than ever as she arrives at the star-studded Paper Tiger party during the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The singer has become one of the most commercially powerful stars in pop in recent years, landing lucrative fashion and beauty campaigns alongside her music career. She is also known for carefully curating her public image and brand partnerships, regularly appearing at high-profile fashion events. Her lawyers argue the use of her likeness last year falsely suggested an official partnership with the company. She filed the lawsuit in California – traditionally known for offering celebrities strong legal protections.

She accuses Samsung of copyright infringement, trademark violations and breaching California publicity laws. A spokesperson for Samsung told the Daily Mail: 'Ms Lipa's image was used in 2025 to reflect the content of our third-party partners that are available on Samsung TVs and was originally provided by a content partner for our free streaming service Samsung TV Plus.

'The image was used only after receiving explicit assurance from the content partner that permission had been secured, including for the retail boxes. Given this assurance, we deny any allegations of intentional misuse.

'Samsung has great respect for Ms. Lipa and the intellectual property of all artists





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Dua Lipa Samsung Lawsuit Vacation Luxury Hotel Cannes Film Festival Paper Tiger Party Austin City Limits Festival Copyright Infringement Trademark Violations California Publicity Laws

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