Dua Lipa Shares Wedding Photos After Intimate London Ceremony and Upcoming Sicily Extravaganza

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner celebrated their marriage with a small legal ceremony in London followed by a lavish three-day wedding event in Sicily. See the bridal looks and details of the high-profile celebration.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner celebrated their marriage with two distinct ceremonies, beginning with an intimate legal wedding in London and culminating in a lavish three-day event in Sicily .

The couple, aged 30 and 36 respectively, officially tied the knot at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday morning. The small, private ceremony lasted about 30 minutes and was attended only by a close circle of family and friends. As they exited, they were greeted with confetti and applause from the well-wishers. Dua Lipa looked radiant in a custom ivory skirt suit designed by Schiaparelli, paired with a wide-brimmed white hat created by milliner Stephen Jones.

She accessorized with elegant pieces, including a Bulgari necklace, white Louboutin heels, and a bouquet featuring yellow and white flowers. Holding hands, the newlyweds shared a passionate kiss, a moment captured in the photos Dua later shared. On Tuesday, the pop star posted a stunning photo album to her 87.5 million Instagram followers. The carousel included images from both the London registry office and preparations for the grand Italian festivities.

One notable picture showed her sitting on Callum's lap, their affection clearly visible. The caption simply featured their wedding date and a white heart emoji. The post was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike. Among those commenting was Gigi Hadid, sister of Dua's ex-partner Anwar Hadid, who wrote, Gorgeosityyyy!!!

Congratulations. The London event served as a legal formality ahead of the main celebration, which is being touted as the showbiz wedding of the year. The primary wedding celebration is a major affair taking place in and around Palermo, Sicily, from Thursday through Saturday. It is drawing comparisons to iconic cinematic weddings, with insiders calling it the most high-profile Sicilian marriage since the fictional union in The Godfather.

The couple has spared no expense, securing an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel, which offers views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. The actual ceremony is scheduled for the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera in the picturesque town of Bagheria. The grand reception will be held at the stunning 18th-century Palazzo Gangi, a privately owned palace famous for its spectacular Galleria degli Specchi, or Hall of Mirrors. Approximately 300 guests are expected for the weekend-long extravaganza.

The guest list reads like a who's who of music and fashion, with Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Donatella Versace, and Simon Porte Jacquemus all confirmed to attend. To accommodate their elite crowd, private jet slots at Palermo airport have been booked and a fleet of blacked-out limousines will transport guests between various villas and hotels.

This dual celebration combines the legal simplicity of a London registry office with the opulent, multi-day tradition of a high-fashion Mediterranean wedding, marking a new chapter for the globally renowned singer and her actor husband





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