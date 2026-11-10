Dua Lipa Settles Copyright Lawsuit Over Megahit Levitating

Dua Lipa has settled a copyright lawsuit over Levitating, ending years of litigation over talk box recordings used in the megahit and its remixes.

Dua Lipa has reached a settlement to end a copyright lawsuit over Levitating, the megahit song whose legal dispute has run for years. In court papers filed on Monday, Nov. 9, attorneys for the two sides said they had agreed to end the entire lawsuit permanently, fully resolving the litigation over the song.

The filing followed a recent notice to the judge, in which both sides said they were 'discussing whether a potential resolution of this action is possible.' The case centered on a claim brought by Kante, who alleged that elements of the song infringed his work.

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Dua Lipa Lawsuit Settlement Terms Remain Private

Dua Lipa and Kante have agreed to permanently end the entire lawsuit, according to the court filings. The public record, however, does not reveal the financial terms of the deal.

Specifics of the agreement, such as monetary terms or whether credits on the songs would change, were not shared in court filings. That means the public has no confirmed details beyond the fact that the case is over.

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The filings describe the resolution as covering the whole case rather than only a single claim. Because of that wording, the settlement closes every remaining question raised in the lawsuit, including those tied to the song's later versions.

Talk Box Claims in the Levitating Copyright Case

Kante claimed that Dua Lipa had paid to use his talk box recording in the original Levitating track but had not secured his approval to use it in later remixes. That distinction sits at the heart of the dispute.

A talk box is a decades-old device that allows musicians to apply speech sounds onto the sounds of an instrument. Kante's case focused on elements of the song created through this technique, rather than on the song's overall melody or lyrics.

Kante said he had contributed talk box clips to earlier songs before his materials were used in Levitating. He said he reached an oral agreement that his materials could be used in the original track, but that the deal did not cover any further remixes.

The remixes named in the case include the DaBaby remix and another version featuring a different artist. The court papers describe that second version as the even-more-popular one, which reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 after debuting in 2020.

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Judge Ruling on Pop Style and Copyright Protection

A judge ruled that Levitating shared only basic musical building blocks with the earlier songs, a finding that became central to how the case was assessed. The ruling framed the comparison around general musical features rather than specific recordings.

The judge said both songs were 'pop with a disco feel,' but concluded that such a vague style was protected by copyright law. In practical terms, a broad genre description on its own was not enough to establish the kind of ownership Kante was seeking.

Levitating debuted in 2020, reached No. 2 on the Hot 100, and ultimately spent a whopping 77 weeks on the song chart. That commercial success is why the dispute drew wide attention from the music industry.

The court papers filed on Monday, Nov. 9 describe the entire lawsuit as permanently ended. With that filing, the legal fight over Levitating and its remixes no longer has any remaining open claims before the court.