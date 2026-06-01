Dua Lipa's Wedding Outfit Sparks Debate Over Visible Hip Pads

Dua Lipa's custom Schiaparelli wedding suit has sparked a heated debate among fans over visible hip pads. The singer, 30, looked stunning on her big day, but some fans were distracted by the design choice.

Dua Lipa married her husband Callum Turner at a London town hall on Saturday wearing a stunning custom Schiaparelli outfit. The singer, 30, looked incredible on her big day in a fitted skirt suit, with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels and a Bulgari snake necklace.

However, some fans were distracted by one detail in her look, saying that it looked like the hip padding on her outfit had slipped down. The brand is known for its 'naked looks' and its tendency to use underwear as outerwear, so it may well be that the design choice was intentional. But that didn't stop fans discussing the bridal co-ord online, admitting that the 'padding' was 'driving them crazy' because it was 'otherwise perfect'.

Dua Lipa married her husband Callum Turner at a London town hall on Saturday wearing a stunning custom Schiaparelli outfit However, some fans were distracted by one detail in her look, saying that it looked like the hip padding on her outfit had slipped down 'BEAUTIFUL but the hip pads being on display would have sent me into a spiral'; 'Dua's custom Schiaparelli wedding suit (a nod to Bianca Jagger) was gorgeous, and undoubtedly chic - the fit/construction however, was indeed a very obvious issue'; 'It's cute but someone pointed out that the hip pads are showing in almost every shot and I can't unsee it'.

Others defended her, saying that the fashion faux pas didn't matter in the grand scheme of things: 'Picture of Dua looking happy and in love and you're looking at her exposed hip line'; 'Visible padding on a wedding dress and you'd let her go? It's not a 4K fashion shoot jeez, it's her wedding day. Celebrities aren't allowed one imperfect angle now? Let Dua live, she looks stunning.

' The couple exchanged vows in a modest ceremony at the famous Marylebone Town Hall with just eight guests present, ahead of a three-day celebration in Sicily this weekend. Despite comments from fans about the fashion choice, Dua's stunning wedding outfit reportedly moved her husband Callum to tears. Sources have now revealed that Callum was 'shaking' as he saw Dua walk down the aisle, with her parents Dukagjin and Anesa, her sister Rina and brother Gjin watching.

An insider said: 'He was in tears and shaky.

' Onlookers said that the couple didn't draw much added attention from passers-by, though Dua's security team were seen scouting the area before she and Callum departed the registry office. The newlyweds left in a simple black cab before enjoying a quiet family dinner to celebrate.

Discussing the bridal co-ord online, fans admitted that the 'padding' was 'driving them crazy' because it was 'otherwise perfect' Others defended her, saying that the fashion faux pas didn't matter in the grand scheme of thing A source told The Sun: 'Dua and Callum said their vows in a ceremony with their closest family and friends. Last night they had a quiet celebration dinner. It was chic and simple - exactly as Dua and Callum wanted.

'Dua's dad and manager Dugi is a massive Arsenal fan so there were a few jokes made about the timing, as the Premier League victory parade was happening at the same time not far away. Both him and Dua's mum Anesa were beaming with pride.

'The celebration was relatively low-key as they fly to Sicily this week for their second, big wedding. ' Dua radiated bridal elegance in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, and a wide-brimmed white hat, designed by milliner Stephen Jones. The Houdini singer clutched a yellow bouquet and wore white Louboutin heels while strolling out of the registry office hand in hand with her new husband.

Meanwhile, Callum made for a dapper groom in a fitted navy suit. Dua appeared to be channelling Bianca Jagger with her bridal look, which exuded Seventies glamour. When former actress Bianca married music legend Mick Jagger in 1971, she wore a white Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo and a long bias-cut silk skirt. She accessorised with an oversized hat.

Dua and Callum were cheered on by close family before jumping into the back of a black cab and embracing as they were whisked away to start married life together





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Schiaparelli Visible Hip Pads Fashion Debate

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