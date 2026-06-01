Dua Lipa's Stunning Wedding Outfit Moves Husband to Tears

Dua Lipa and her husband Callum Turner tied the knot in a London registry office on Sunday, with the singer's stunning legal wedding outfit reportedly moving her husband to tears. The couple exchanged vows in a modest ceremony at the famous Marylebone Town Hall with just eight guests present, ahead of a lavish three-day celebration in Sicily this weekend.

Dua Lipa 's stunning legal wedding outfit reportedly moved her husband Callum Turner to tears, as the couple married in a London registry office on Sunday.

The couple exchanged vows in a modest ceremony at the famous Marylebone Town Hall with just eight guests present, ahead of a lavish three-day celebration in Sicily this weekend. Sources have now revealed that Callum was 'shaking' as he saw Dua walk down the aisle, with the hitmaker's parents Dugi and Anesa, her sister Rina and brother Gjin watching on. An insider said: 'He was in tears and shaky.

' Onlookers said that the couple didn't draw much added attention from passers-by, though Dua's security team were seen scouting the area before she and Callum departed the registry office. The newlyweds left in a simple black cab before enjoying a quiet family dinner to celebrate.

A source told The Sun: 'Dua and Callum said their vows in a ceremony with their closest family and friends. Last night they had a quiet celebration dinner. It was chic and simple - exactly as Dua and Callum wanted.

'Dua's dad and manager Dugi is a massive Arsenal fan so there were a few jokes made about the timing, as the Premier League victory parade was happening at the same time not far away. Both him and Dua's mum Anesa were beaming with pride.

'The celebration was relatively low-key as they fly to Sicily this week for their second, big wedding. ' Dua radiated bridal elegance in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, and a wide-brimmed white hat, designed by milliner Stephen Jones. The Houdini singer clutched a yellow bouquet and wore white Louboutin heels while strolling out of the registry office hand in hand with her new husband.

Meanwhile, Callum made for a dapper groom in a fitted navy suit. Dua appeared to be channelling Bianca Jagger with her bridal look, which exuded 70s glamour. When former actress Bianca married music legend Mick Jagger in 1971, she rocked a white Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo and a long bias-cut silk skirt. She accessorised with an oversized hat.

Dua and Callum were cheered on by close family before jumping into the back of a black cab and embracing as they were whisked away to start married life together. Family members joked about Dua's unostentatious departure from the wedding saying she wanted a black cab for her big day.

The couple exchanged vows in a modest ceremony at the famous Marylebone Town Hall with just eight guests present, including Dua's proud parents and siblings The singer had arrived in a Green Land Rover and entered with a friend while Callum arrived separately. The ceremony only lasted 30-40 minutes and Callum grinned boyishly as he held his new wife's hand in his and walked her down the steps under a rainbow of confetti.

Having exchanged vows they are now legally wed ahead of their big party in Sicily's capital Palermo, which is set to last from Thursday to Saturday. Ahead of the ceremony, insiders have been hailing the couple's nuptials as the 'showbiz wedding of the year', calling it Sicily's most high-profile marriage since Al Pacino's Michael Corleone wed Apollonia Vitelli in 1972 classic The Godfather.

No expense has been spared for the big day, with the pair said to have booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. The ceremony itself will take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital.

Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX are among the music stars billed to attend, with Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus from the fashion world. In advance of the wedding, Dua is believed to have travelled to Italy to meet Donatella to finalise the details of the dress she is designing for the singer to wear on her big day.

Because of her longtime friendship with the designer, friends are convinced that Dua will wear a custom Atelier Versace gown. A source close to the wedding told the Daily Mail's Katie Hind: 'This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glam.

'Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved with the planning. They want it to be epic.

' Last year, while confirming the news, Dua shared her joy with British Vogue, saying: 'Yeah we're engaged. It's very exciting...

'This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling. ' Speaking of their wedding plans, Dua said she hoped to finish her tour and Callum to wrap up filming before they tie the knot. While the wedding hadn't been at the forefront of her mind amid her busy schedule touring, she did admit she has started to think about her dres





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