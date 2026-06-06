Dua Lipa's Grammy Night Highlights Father's Protective Role Amid Marriage to Callum Turner

Dua Lipa's father, Dukagjin, stole the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys as he escorted his daughter on the red carpet, reinforcing his reputation as a fiercely protective manager of her career and fortune. The article explores the dynamic between the pop star's influential father and her new husband, Callum Turner, amid their lavish wedding celebrations in Sicily, and questions whether both men can coexist in her professional and personal life.

It was one of the most important nights of Dua Lipa 's career. Not only had she been invited to open the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, performing a medley of her hits, the singer was also nominated in two categories.

For a girl who grew up in a cramped former council flat in London, it was quite the moment. But taking her arm as she walked the red carpet was not her new boyfriend - and now husband - actor Callum Turner. Rather, that honour went to her beloved father, Dukagjin. Known as Dugi for short - or 'Daddy Lipa' to the singer's devoted fans - he attracted much attention for his dapper appearance on the night.

Dressed in a classic tuxedo with a black bow tie, handsome Dugi was bombarded with messages from women across the globe. Websites devoted page after page to articles featuring photographs of him, describing the then-54-year-old as 'the hottest dad in the world'. One fan even wrote online: 'Please tell Dua Lipa's dad I'm single.

' Indeed, among her friendship group, I'm told Kosovan businessman Dugi is regarded as a heartthrob, with some of the singer's pals describing him a 'DILF' - somewhat crudely meaning 'Dad I'd Like to ****'. For Dugi, his appearance on such a momentous night for his daughter was more than just a chance to model a sharp suit, however.

I'm told he wanted to send another message - that he is 'ruthlessly protective' of his daughter, especially when it comes to her very lucrative career. Dua, 30, is Britain's most successful female pop star, with a reported fortune of around £90million. Music industry sources say Dugi micro-manages everything she does professionally, and ensures he is at her side as much as possible. Only now he has some competition - his daughter's new husband.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner married last Sunday in a low-key ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall. When Dua Lipa was invited to open the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, it was her beloved father Dukagjin taking her arm on the red carpet. Callum escorts his new wife during their lavish celebrations in Palermo, Sicily, on Friday. Last Sunday the couple married at Marylebone Town Hall in London, after two years of dating.

The ceremony, during which Dugi gave his daughter away, preceded a lavish three-day extravaganza in the idyllic city of Palermo, Sicily. Not that locals are impressed. Posters declaring 'Palermo is not for rent' were plastered across the city after a ring of steel went up around a square where the celebration will be marked with a cocktail reception. On Thursday night guests, who are staying at the £1,000-a-night Villa Igiea hotel, were treated to a party on board a yacht.

And yesterday Dua and Callum hosted a no-expense-spared party at the historic Galleria d'Arte Moderna. The bride stunned in a custom-made Bottega Veneta gown. Her handbag was also by the designer. She accessorised with Bulgari jewellery, including their iconic £185,000 Manchette watch.

Turner wore a beige suit by LA designer Jacques Marie Mage. But tonight is the big event, when the pair will throw a huge bash at the Villa Valguarnera venue, some 12 miles east of Palermo. There are rumours Sir Elton John - a close friend of Dua's - will perform tonight. Judging by the ecstatic look on both Dua and Callum's faces as they descended the town hall steps last week, this is a love match.

But the question among those in the singer's inner circle is whether there can possibly be room in the marriage for Dua's charismatic and confident father. Like any proud dad, Dugi - who has been married to Dua's mother, Anesa, for over 30 years - will almost certainly be front and centre at this weekend's events. But going forward, associates of the couple predict that Dugi will want to maintain a key position in his daughter's life.

Some even suggest that there could be a power struggle between Callum and 'Daddy Lipa' for influence over the singer.

'She's a global megastar, but Dugi is the head of the family and everyone around them knows it. He is ruthless and he is ridiculously protective of Dua,' says a source.

'She's worth millions and millions, and he prides himself on being in control of that. Barely a decision is made about Dua without him having the ultimate say. He's on her arm whenever he can be.

'He may like Callum, and be happy to see his daughter marrying someone so successful in his own right, but Callum is going to have to fall into line with her dad if he wants to keep things plain sailing. 'He's a tough character, but Callum is no shrinking violet either.

He's prepared to stand up for himself and can be hardcore too, so it will be very interesting to see whether there is room for both of them when it comes to Dua's career. Watch this space.

' I can personally attest to what a strong character Callum is. In June 2024, I watched Dua perform as the headline act on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury. Afterwards, she was accused of miming by some watching on their televisions at home





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