Dua Lipa's Custom Chanel Wedding Gown Was Adorned With 480,000 Jewels and Beads

The embroidery took an incredible 1,155 hours to complete—and included 25,000 feathers.

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's flagship headquarters at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris. The singer's delicately embroidered wedding veil measured in at six meters, and was prominently featured in hertied the knot in a private civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026. For her low-key nuptials, the pop star donned a custom Prior to wearing Chanel for her wedding, Lipa has worn creative director Blazy designs on a multitude of occasions.

Not only is she the face of the At the 2023 Met Gala, Lipa wore an archive Chanel wedding gown, taken from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 1992 collection—subtly foreshadowing her future bridal outfit. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.

Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley.

In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.





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