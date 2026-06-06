Dua Lipa reportedly pays £5,000 to Palermo residents after wedding protests mar Sicilian celebration

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner's three-day wedding celebration in Palermo has been met with local backlash as residents express anger over city piazzas being shut down for the event. After graffiti protests appeared, including messages like 'Palermo is not for rent', reports claim Dua Lipa paid £5,000 in compensation to affected residents. The mayor defends the event's economic benefits while locals complain about disrupted businesses and restricted access.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are celebrating their wedding with a three-day extravaganza in Palermo, Sicily , but the festivities have sparked controversy among locals who are protesting the shutdown of public squares.

The couple, both in their thirties, began celebrations on Thursday with a cocktail party at the historic Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi, followed by further events at Villa Igiea hotel where they and many guests are staying. As part of the wedding arrangements, two central piazzas-Piazza Croce dei Vespri and Piazza Sant'Anna-have been closed to the public, disrupting normal city life and drawing ire from residents.

In response to the growing discontent, Dua Lipa reportedly paid £5,000 to residents living in apartments overlooking areas where additional parking was arranged for the wedding. The payment appears to be a compensatory measure after locals expressed their frustration through graffiti. Among the slogans sprayed around the city was the defiant message "Palermo is not for rent," which was quickly painted over by city workers.

Other obscene graffiti was spotted on a marble column in the square that hosted the Friday night welcome cocktail party. These protests reflect a sense among some residents that the city has been essentially rented out for a private celebration at the expense of public access. The security measures for the event have been extensive, with metal crush barriers erected to create a sterile zone for VIP arrivals, and large black screens blocking side streets from view.

Police and private security teams in black T‑shirts patrolled areas to keep onlookers and media at a distance. One local who had gathered in Piazza Sant'Anna to catch a glimpse of the arrivals said: "It all seems a bit over the top. We just wanted to see Dua Lipa and wish her well, but police told us to leave.

" The piazza had been decorated with vintage cars-a classic Mercedes, an Alfa Romeo Giulietta, and a Fiat 128-on top of which sat a display of courgettes, tomatoes, cherries and fava beans, along with an outdoor cocktail bar featuring antique mirrors, prints of traditional Sicilian scenes, and books on shelves. Some local businesses are also suffering financial losses because they have been forced to close early, particularly on Friday evening, which is normally one of the busiest nights forgoing out in Palermo-a city that has become a hotspot for British tourists.

The Galleria Moderna, located opposite the square, was reportedly hired out for £10,000 and closed to the public at 2 pm on Friday as it will host part of the celebrations. The city's mayor, Roberto Lagalla, has defended the weddings, saying the international visibility brings economic benefits and enhances Palermo's attractiveness. In an interview with La Repubblica, he expressed delight that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner had chosen the city after visiting last year.

"The fact that a world class artist like Dua Lipa chose Palermo to celebrate her wedding and did so just a year after her previous visit, confirms how attractive the city is today on an international level," he stated. He acknowledged the inconvenience: "I understand the inconvenience caused by events of this magnitude, and I'm sorry if anyone will have to face temporary restrictions.

We know that extraordinary events can leave some people unhappy because of their exceptional nature, these are limited time events. All the measures adopted were designed primarily to ensure the safety of those involved and the public.

" Yet the protests reveal a tension between the glamour of a high‑profile wedding and the everyday rights of citizens to access their own city





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