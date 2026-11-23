Dua Lipa's £6.75million renovation faces delays as failing boundary wall requires replacement. The Grammy winner submitted plans for consistent red brickwork at her north London property.

Dua Lipa's extensive six-year renovation project at her £6.75million north London property has encountered a new significant obstacle concerning the structural integrity of the estate's boundary. The Grammy-winning pop star acquired the residence in March 2020, envisioning a comprehensive transformation that includes a mega-basement, swimming pool, steam room, cinema, music studio, and a designated relaxation zone. The 31-year-old artist originally filed the initial planning application with Camden Council in August 2021, receiving approval for the ambitious construction work two years later.

Failing Boundary Wall Requires Replacement

The latest complication involves a failing boundary wall that poses structural and aesthetic challenges for the ongoing construction efforts. New documents submitted to the local planning authority indicate that some sections of the stone wall are failing and require complete replacement due to being structurally compromised. The planning statement highlights that there are irregular material junctions throughout the boundary, which presents a fragmented appearance to the exterior of the property.

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Dua Lipa's team has identified that the current boundary presently combines original curved brick sections with disjointed stone and brick additions. The resulting mixture of materials, varying heights, and disjointed junctions detracts significantly from the continuity of the boundary line. To address these issues, the singer intends to replace the deteriorating and incongruous sections with consistent red brickwork and timber fencing above.

Aesthetic Changes and Material Upgrades

Her planning team has requested permission to add a timber gate and remove the existing metal one to provide a softer, more cohesive material finish for the property entrance. The rear extension, which has already been given approval for a finish with hanging tiles, will now feature red brickwork instead. This change has been selected to complement the original structure in tone, texture, and mortar appearance, ensuring a unified look across the entire renovation.

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The new design includes a projecting white-painted timber cornice above the glazed doors, further enhancing the cohesive aesthetic. These specific material choices are intended to resolve the visual discord caused by the previous mix of stone, brick, and metal elements. The focus remains on creating a seamless and high-quality architectural finish that aligns with the luxury nature of the property.

Construction Delays and Legal Agreements

Despite the initial approval, the project has been moving at a slow pace, with builders sometimes required to work with picks and shovels to avoid disturbing neighbours. Approximately 20 builders have reportedly been on site for more than a year, working on a finished basement that will be four times the size of the original space. The council demanded that Dua Lipa sign a strict legal agreement to manage the impact of the extensive works.

The renovation project has faced multiple hurdles, including fears that unexploded Second World War bombs could be lurking beneath the plot. Architects warned that extra clearance checks would be necessary before major digging could proceed, adding further complexity to the timeline. The star, known for her 2017 hit New Rules which topped the UK charts, had hoped to move into the renovated property next year alongside her husband, Callum Turner, but these delays have pushed that date back.