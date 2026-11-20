Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey release Grand Theft Auto 6 soundtrack as fans celebrate launch. Player backlash grows over new feminist gameplay mechanics.

Dua Lipa has unveiled a new single as part of the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 soundtrack, releasing the track alongside major stars in the gaming and music industries. The singer shared images of herself in a high-end burgundy lace midi dress while promoting the release. This musical addition coincides with the midnight launch of the video game in the UK, marking a significant cultural moment for fans and artists alike.

The £1,500 ($1,942) dress worn by Dua Lipa is from the Ludovic de Saint Sernin Fall 2026 collection, highlighting the intersection of high fashion and pop culture. In separate posts, the hitmaker showed a pale yellow corset top by Fancì Club during a night out with friends. She also shared a selfie from the recording studio, underscoring her active role in creating music for the highly anticipated game title.

Also read GTA Fan Sells Leg Space for GTA 6 Ads

Global Launch and Musical Collaborators

Grand Theft Auto 6 unlocked for UK users at midnight, ending a 13-year wait since the previous installment of the franchise. Fans across Britain took days off work to play the video game, demonstrating the immense anticipation surrounding the release. The game is known for its depictions of murder, drug use, and violence against women, themes that have defined the series since its inception.

In the accompanying soundtrack, Dua Lipa sings her new song Go Easy. Lana Del Rey contributes Crazy For You, while Cardi B raps Don't Chart. Other stars on the Grand Theft Auto 6 soundtrack include Gunna, Don Toliver, Yung Lean, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Fred again.., PinkPantheress, Morgan Wallen, Tame Impala, and Fuerza Regida. This extensive list of artists highlights the global scale of the project.

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Gameplay Changes and Player Backlash

Just hours after the global release of Grand Theft Auto 6, hardcore fans were already rebelling against what they perceive as a post-MeToo and feminist makeover. Players, who have been accustomed to doing whatever they please in past editions, have complained that they are no longer able to sleep with prostitutes, have casual sex, or even cheat on their in-game partner.

Grand Theft Auto 6 now rewards honourable behaviour, while needless violence can also hamper a player's progress through the game. This shift marks a departure from the franchise's traditional mechanics. The game centres on a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style couple, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Lucia is the franchise's first major, fully-voiced female star, representing a significant change in character design.

Academic Perspectives and Market Shifts

Academics who study video games have suggested that the shift away from sex workers and infidelity towards consensual, gentle sex may aim to avoid alienating the growing number of female gamers. Research suggests women will account for around four in ten Grand Theft Auto 6 players in the US. This is a stark contrast to roughly one in eight players of the previous GTA V title.

The British-founded developer Rockstar Games, now based and owned in the US, stated that these changes were made to keep players focused on the romantic relationship between the two protagonists. This strategic move aligns with broader industry trends to broaden the appeal of narrative-driven games. The developer aims to balance its iconic edgy roots with modern sensibilities.

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Fan Reactions and Future Celebrations

Player reactions have been mixed, with some accusing the game of betraying its roots. One gamer branded the changes as a humiliation ritual for all male gamers. Another claimed that the script is definitely written by a woman who has no clue what a man thinks or how he talks. They argued that the character Jason is written as a caricature.

A third player wrote that gone are the days of edgy, based masculine Grand Theft Auto games. They added that right now it looks like it will be a woke fest. Despite the controversy, the game will be celebrated with a music festival at Miami's Mana Wynwood on November 21. The festival is slated to feature performances from Cardi B and Travis Scott, continuing the synergy between the music and gaming worlds.