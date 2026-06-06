Dua Lipa Pays Residents in Palermo After Wedding Street Closures Spark Local Backlash

Dua Lipa compensated Palermo residents after protests over street closures for her wedding. The city's mayor defended the event's economic benefits despite local anger.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa has reportedly paid £5,000 to residents in Palermo following local backlash against extensive street closures for her lavish three-day wedding celebration with actor Callum Turner .

The ceremonies, which began with a cocktail party at the historic Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi, have shut down two central piazzas: Piazza Croce dei Vespri and Piazza Sant'Anna. Residents expressed their frustration through graffiti, with messages like Palermo is not for rent appearing near the Piazza Croce dei Vespri square; these were later painted over. The payment is said to compensate those living in apartments overlooking areas designated for extra wedding parking.

Local businesses also voiced concerns, as they were forced to close early on a busy Friday evening, and the Galleria Moderna opposite the square was reportedly hired for £10,000. Security measures included metal crush barriers and huge black screens to create a sterile zone for VIP arrivals. Mayor Roberto Lagalla acknowledged the temporary inconvenience but emphasized the international visibility and economic benefits the event brings to the city.

Celebrations started Thursday with a cocktail party at Villa Igiea, where the couple and most guests stayed, and continued Friday with displays of vintage cars and produce atop a Fiat 128. Despite police moving crowds away from piazzas, the event highlights the clash between high-profile celebrations and local life in the historic Sicilian city





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Palermo Wedding Callum Turner Graffiti Street Closures Italian Celebration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa's three-day wedding in Palermo sparks fury from local residentsDua Lipa's three-day wedding in Palermo has sparked fury from local residents, who have erected posters in protest after it was claimed the city has been shut down for the big day. The singer has jetted to Sicily to tie the knot with Callum Turner in a star-studded extravaganza, after celebrating their legal wedding in London on Sunday.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's £1.5 million wedding causes outrage among locals in PalermoDua Lipa and Callum Turner's £1.5 million wedding in Palermo has caused outrage among locals, with some expressing their fury at the city's shut-down. The Italian hotspot has been surrounded by a so-called 'ring of steel,' with security and police closely guarding streets surrounding the venue. Stars including Charli XCX, Elton John and Olivia Dean are among the guests rumoured to be attending the wedding.

Read more »

Daddy Lipa vs. New Husband: Power Struggle Over Dua Lipa s Career?Dua Lipa's father Dugi, a protective figure in her career, faces potential rivalry with new husband Callum Turner as the singer marries in a lavish Sicilian celebration.

Read more »

Locals Express Fury as Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Wedding Takes Over PalermoDua Lipa and Callum Turner's £1.5 million wedding in Palermo has sparked outrage among locals who have been forced to shut down their businesses and homes to accommodate the high-profile event. The city has been transformed into a 'ring of steel' with security and police guarding the streets surrounding the venue. Stars including Charli XCX, Elton John, and Olivia Dean are among the guests rumoured to be attending the wedding.

Read more »