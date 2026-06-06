Dua Lipa Pays £5,000 to Residents in Palermo After Graffiti Protests on Lavish Wedding Weekend

Dua Lipa has reportedly paid out £5,000 to residents in Palermo after furious locals protested the city's shut-down with graffiti on her lavish wedding weekend. The singer is set to wed actor Callum Turner on Saturday as part of a three-day Italian extravaganza.

Dua Lipa has reportedly paid out £5,000 to residents in Palermo after furious locals protested the city's shut-down with graffiti on her lavish wedding weekend.

The singer, 30, is set to wed actor Callum Turner, 36, on Saturday as part of a three-day Italian extravaganza. For the wedding, two city piazzas have been shut off: Piazza Croce dei Vespri and Piazza Sant'Anna. Locals have made their feelings known, with graffiti spotted around the city this weekend. A new report claims that Dua has paid £5,000 to residents to compensate those who live in apartments overlooking areas where there will be extra parking for the wedding.

The graffiti was later painted over by staff, well before Dua, Callum and their guests made their arrival for the first night of celebrations. Locals have erected posters in protest after parts of the city have been all but shut down for the big day. A side street leading to the square has been blocked off from prying eyes with a huge black screen.

In an interview with local paper La Republica, Palermo's mayor Roberto Lagalla expressed his delight at Dua and Callum choosing the city for their celebrations. He highlighted how the couple had visited last year on holiday and fallen in love with the city, and confirmed how attractive the city is today on an international level.

Then responding to reports of grumbling locals, he added that he understands the inconvenience caused by events of this magnitude, and he's sorry if anyone will have to face temporary restrictions. He also stated that the measures adopted were designed primarily to ensure the safety of those involved and the public. He also mentioned that the international visibility generated by events of this magnitude helps strengthen the city's attractiveness and generate widespread economic benefits.

Police and security have been preparing to throw a 'ring of steel' around Piazza Santa Anna and Piazza Croce dei Vespri in Palermo from Thursday to Saturday. Celebrations kicked off Thursday night with an outdoor cocktail party at the Villa Igiea hotel where Dua, Callum and the majority of guests were staying.

The singer, 30, is set to wed actor Callum Turner, 36, on Saturday as part of a three-day Italian extravaganza which began with a cocktail party at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi. The piazza was decorated with a classic Mercedes, Alfa Romeo Giulietta and a Fiat 128 and on top of the last car was a plate of courgettes, tomatoes, cherries and fava beans.

There was also an outdoor cocktail bar decorated with antique mirrors and prints of traditional Sicilian scenes and books on shelves. Some local businesses are angry that they have had to close up early on a Friday evening - one of the most popular nights for going out in Palermo which has also become a magnet for British tourists in recent years.

The Galleria Moderna opposite the square closed to the public at 2pm on Friday as it will also host part of the celebrations and was reportedly hired out for £10,000. Metal crush barriers have also been put up to allow a sterile area for VIPs attending the wedding to arrive by car unseen. Just before 5.30pm crowds who had gathered in Piazza Sant Anna to watch arrivals of the cocktail party were left disappointed when police moved them on.

One disgruntled local said: 'It all seems a bit over the top. We just wanted to see Dua Lipa and wish her well, but police have moved told us to leave. A source told The Sun: 'It doesn't really match the idyllic love story vibe that Dua seems to be going for.

' A representative for Dua Lipa has been contacted by The Daily Mail for comment. Another message was sprayed near the Piazza Croce dei Vesper square, which read: 'Palermo is not for rent.

' It was soon painted over. That evening, thick set security teams with black T shirts and impressive tattoos were patrolling the square keeping an eye on passersby and the media. Dua Lipa dances the night away with Donatella Versace at star-studded cocktail party in Sicily as she's rumoured to be wearing Italian designer's wedding gown.

In an interview with local paper La Republica, Palermo's mayor Roberto Lagalla expressed his delight at Dua and Callum choosing the city for their celebrations. Highlighting how the couple had visited last year on holiday and fallen in love with the city, he said: 'The fact that a world class artist like Dua Lipa chose Palermo to celebrate her wedding and did so just a year after her previous visit, confirms how attractive the city is today on an international level.

' Then responding to reports of grumbling locals he added: 'I understand the inconvenience caused by events of this magnitude, and I'm sorry if anyone will have to face temporary restrictions. 'We know that extraordinary events can leave some people unhappy because of their exceptional nature, these are limited time events. 'All the measures adopted were designed primarily to ensure the safety of those involved and the public.

'We must not forget the image boost Palermo receives from occasions like this. The international visibility generated by events of this magnitude helps strengthen the city's attractiveness and generate widespread economic benefits. '





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