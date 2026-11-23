Dua Lipa's six-year renovation of her north London property encounters new delays as failing boundary walls require replacement amidst extensive basement construction plans.

Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa is encountering further delays in her extensive six-year renovation project at her north London residence, which was purchased for £6.75million in March 2020. The singer and her husband, actor Callum Turner, had originally planned to move into the fully renovated property next year after the completion of major structural changes. However, recent documents submitted to the local planning authority indicate that the project has stalled again due to significant issues with the existing boundary infrastructure.

New planning statements reveal that sections of the property's boundary wall are structurally failing and require immediate replacement to ensure stability and safety. The documents describe the current state of the wall as having structurally compromised sections and irregular material junctions that detract from the continuity of the boundary. The existing structure presently combines original curved brick sections with disjointed stone and brick additions, creating an aesthetic and structural inconsistency.

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To resolve these issues, Dua Lipa's planning team has proposed replacing the deteriorating and incongruous sections with consistent red brickwork and timber fencing above. The proposal aims to restore a uniform appearance to the property's perimeter while addressing the structural deficiencies identified in recent assessments. This update is part of a broader effort to bring the exterior of the home in line with the high standards of the interior renovations.

The core of the renovation involves a massive basement expansion that was approved by Camden Council two years after the initial application was filed in August 2021. The finished basement will be four times the size of the original footprint and will include a mega-basement, swimming pool, steam room, cinema, music studio, and a dedicated relaxation zone. Architects have warned that extra clearance checks were necessary due to fears that unexploded Second World War bombs could be lurking beneath the plot.

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Inside the home, Dua Lipa is keen to alter the approved finish of the rear extension from hanging tiles to red brickwork. This change was selected to complement the original structure in tone, texture, and mortar appearance, ensuring a cohesive architectural identity throughout the property. The new brickwork will be topped with a projecting white-painted timber cornice above the glazed doors, adding a refined detail to the exterior design.

The scale of the renovation has necessitated strict oversight from local authorities, leading the council to demand that the Grammy winner sign a strict legal agreement to manage the disruption. Around 20 builders have reportedly been on site for more than a year, working at a measured pace to avoid upsetting the neighbors. At times, construction teams have been forced to use picks and shovels instead of heavy machinery to minimize noise and vibration in the residential area.

Additional exterior modifications include the installation of a timber gate to replace an existing metal one, which Dua Lipa's team argues will provide a softer, more cohesive material finish. These aesthetic and structural adjustments are critical to the final approval of the renovation project. The singer shot to international fame with her hit single New Rules, which reached Number 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart in 2017, marking her first chart-topping single and establishing her as a major global music icon.