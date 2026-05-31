Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner in Secret Wedding Ceremony

Dua Lipa has tied the knot with Callum Turner in a secret wedding ceremony at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The 30-year-old singer, known for her catchy dance tunes, exchanged vows with her 36-year-old fiancé, James Bond frontrunner Callum, in a 30-40 minute ceremony.

Dua Lipa has tied the knot with Callum Turner in a secret wedding ceremony at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The 30-year-old singer, known for her catchy dance tunes, exchanged vows with her 36-year-old fiancé, James Bond frontrunner Callum, in a 30-40 minute ceremony.

The couple, who started dating in 2024, opted for an intimate legal ceremony before their big party in Sicily's capital Palermo. Dua radiated bridal elegance in a white skirt suit paired with a wide-brimmed hat, while Callum made for a dapper groom in a fitted navy suit. The singer clutched a yellow bouquet and wore white heels as she strolled out of the registry office hand in hand with her new husband.

The couple was cheered on by close family before jumping into a black cab and embracing as they were whisked away to start their married life together. Dua and Callum's wedding plans have been in the works for some time, with the singer hoping to finish her tour and Callum to wrap up filming before they tie the knot. The couple has been involved in the planning process, wanting their wedding to be 'epic.

' The wedding is set to take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital. Music stars such as Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, and Charli XCX are among those billed to attend the wedding, along with fashion icons Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Dua is believed to have travelled to Italy to meet Donatella to finalise the details of the dress she is designing for the singer to wear on her big day. A source close to the wedding told the Daily Mail's Katie Hind: 'This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glam.

'Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved with the planning. They want it to be epic.

' The couple's wedding is being hailed as the 'showbiz wedding of the year,' with insiders calling it Sicily's most high-profile marriage since Al Pacino's Michael Corleone wed Apollonia Vitelli in 1972 classic The Godfather. No expense has been spared for the big day, with the pair said to have booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Secret Ceremony Old Marylebone Town Hall

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Set to Marry in Lavish Italian WeddingSingers Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly set to tie the knot in a three-day Italian wedding. The couple, who confirmed their engagement last year, are expected to have a star-studded celebration with multiple venues and a possible performance by Sir Elton John. Dua Lipa has been preparing for the big day by doing daily workouts and thinking about her dress. The couple's wedding plans are still under wraps, but fans are eager to catch a glimpse of them.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner to Wed in Lavish Three-Day Italian WeddingDua Lipa and Callum Turner are set to marry next week in a three-day Italian wedding. The couple confirmed their engagement last June. The event is expected to be star-studded with guests like Charli XCX, Tove Lo, and possibly Elton John performing.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Glamorous Italian WeddingDua Lipa, the 'Vacanza Queen' for her love of glamorous getaways, has opted to marry in style in Italy. The singer will tie the knot with movie star Callum Turner, front-runner to be the next James Bond, in Sicily's capital Palermo. The ceremony is expected to take place at the 17th-Century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner to Marry in Lavish Sicilian Wedding ExtravaganzaPop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are set to tie the knot in a star-studded three-day wedding in Palermo, Sicily. The ceremony, likened to a scene from The Godfather, will take place at a historic villa with guests including Elton John and Donatella Versace.

Read more »