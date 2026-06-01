Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner in Secret Ceremony

Dua Lipa marries Callum Turner in a secret ceremony on Saturday. The singer wore a custom-made ivory skirt suit by French fashion house Schiaparelli, while her partner wore a dashing all-navy ensemble by Louis Vuitton. The couple will celebrate their union with a three-day celebration in Palermo, Sicily.

The name's Turner. Dua Turner. While the jury's still out on whether Callum Turner will be cast as the next James Bond, the Fantastic Beasts actor sealed a different kind of deal on Saturday, by marrying his partner of two years, singer Dua Lipa .

While he wore a dashing all-navy ensemble comprising a double-breasted suit, shirt and tie by Louis Vuitton, his Grammy-winning pop star wife took inspiration from Bianca Jagger, who memorably wore a white Yves Saint Laurent suit to marry rocker Mick in 1971. Ms Lipa looked elegant in a custom-made ivory skirt suit by French fashion house Schiaparelli, a favourite of Demi Moore and Beyonce, which was designed by the brand's Texan creative director Daniel Roseberry.

The sculptural look consisted of a fitted jacket, adorned with the French house's trademark Surrealist gold buttons, and a matching calf-length skirt. She accessorised her outfit with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, white gloves and white Christian Louboutin pumps.

Dua Lipa looked elegant in a custom-made ivory skirt suit by French fashion house Schiaparelli, a favourite of Demi Moore and Beyonce, which was designed by the brand's Texan creative director Daniel Roseberry Ms Lipa's look seemed heavily inspired by Bianca Jagger's bridal outfit for her wedding to Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger in Tropez, France in May, 1971 Whether Ms Lipa's register office look will earn a place in the celebrity bride hall of fame like Bianca Jagger's remains to be seen. But while one kiss is all it takes for Ms Lipa, when it comes to weddings, it takes two.

Yesterday's ceremony was merely the warm-up for the main event, a three-day celebration set to last from Thursday until Saturday in the Sicilian capital of Palermo. While her Italian nuptials will no doubt afford her plenty of opportunity to show off some striking bridal looks, it's unlikely that Ms Lipa, who has an estimated fortune of £115million, will equal the 27 wedding outfits worn by Lauren Sanchez during the three-day celebrations for her marriage to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos in Venice last June.

As for what the singer will wear on her (second) big day, the smart money is on Atelier Versace. Ms Lipa - who scored a hit with her single One Kiss in 2018 - and designer Donatella Versace, 71, have a longstanding friendship, with the singer frequently wearing Versace on the red carpet. She has even appeared in the Italian fashion house's advertising campaigns and modelled for Versace's spring/summer 2022 show.

All things considered, it's almost a cert that Donatella will be the one





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Fashion Celebrity

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