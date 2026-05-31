Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner in Schiaparelli, Palermo Celebration Awaits

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner were married in a civil ceremony where Lipa wore a custom ivory Schiaparelli suit inspired by Bianca Jagger. The couple's main three-day wedding celebration will be held in Palermo, Sicily, with Atelier Versace being the frontrunner for her bridal look.

On Saturday, acclaimed singer Dua Lipa married actor Callum Turner in a civil ceremony, stepping out in an elegant ivory skirt suit from Schiaparelli that Channeled Bianca Jagger 's iconic 1971 wedding look.

The custom-fitted ensemble, designed by Daniel Roseberry, featured a sculptural jacket with the house's signature Surrealist gold buttons and a matching calf-length skirt, accessorized with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat, white gloves, and Christian Louboutin pumps. Turner complemented her in a sharp double-breasted navy suit from Louis Vuitton. While this register office event served as a prelude, the couple's main celebration is a three-day festivity set to begin Thursday in Palermo, Sicily.

Speculation is rife about the attire for the Italian nuptials, with industry insiders heavily favoring Atelier Versace due to Lipa's long-standing friendship with Donatella Versace and her frequent appearances in the brand, including its advertising campaigns and a 2022 runway show. Lipa's estimated £115 million fortune and fashion influence promise a spectacle, though perhaps not matching the 27 outfit changes of Lauren Sanchez's 2023 Venice wedding to Jeff Bezos





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Schiaparelli Bianca Jagger Palermo Atelier Versace Donatella Versace

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