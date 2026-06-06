Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner in London Before lavish Sicilian Ceremony Following Past Romances

Singer Dua Lipa married actor Callum Turner in a brief London ceremony last weekend, leading into a three-day celebration in Sicily for 300 guests. The wedding follows a series of high-profile relationships including with Romain Gavras, Jack Harlow, Trevor Noah, and Anwar Hadid.

Dua Lipa married actor Callum Turner in a London ceremony last weekend, with a larger celebration planned in Sicily. The singer, 30, and Turner, 36, have been together for two years.

The London event was intimate, held at Old Marylebone Town Hall, where Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, and a Stephen Jones hat, clutching a yellow bouquet. After the brief 30-40 minute ceremony, they were cheered by family and left in a black cab. The main wedding is set for Palermo, Sicily, with 300 guests at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

This wedding follows a series of high-profile relationships for Lipa. Her most recent romance before Turner was with French filmmaker Romain Gavras, ending in December 2023 after eight months. Lipa has said that amicable breakup taught her a lot, contrasting with more dramatic endings in her past. Prior to Gavras, she was linked to rapper Jack Harlow in 2022 after meeting at a Variety event.

Harlow was reportedly eager to pursue her and had written a song named after her. Also in 2022, dating rumors swirled with comedian Trevor Noah after they were seen kissing in New York City and he appeared on her podcast, calling her wonderful. Lipa later stated she was not in a relationship, enjoying being single.

Before that, she had a two-year relationship with model Anwar Hadid, brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, which ended in 2021 reportedly due to excessive travel. The romance began after she slid into his direct messages. Other past connections include chef Isaac Carew. Lipa now seems to have found lasting love with Turner, culminating in what appears to be an extravagant wedding celebration





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