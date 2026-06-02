Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner in Intimate London Ceremony, Wearing Tribute to Mother-in-Law

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner were legally married in a small ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall. The singer honored her new mother-in-law, Rosemary, with a symbolic hat created by a milliner her mother-in-law once worked for. The emotional event saw Turner moved to tears as Lipa walked down the aisle, ahead of a larger celebration in Sicily.

International pop sensation Dua Lipa and acclaimed actor Callum Turner solidified their relationship with a legal marriage ceremony in London on Saturday, marking the beginning of a three-day celebration in Sicily .

The event, held at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall, was a meticulously planned yet intimate affair, with only eight guests in attendance to witness the couple exchange their vows. Lipa, 30, presented an image of modern elegance in a custom-fitted skirt suit from the prestigious house of Schiaparelli, paired with classic Christian Louboutin heels.

However, the most poignant and discussed element of her ensemble was a dramatic wide-brimmed hat, a piece that carried deep personal significance and served as a heartfelt tribute to her new mother-in-law, Rosemary Turner. The hat was not merely a fashion statement but a carefully considered homage. It was designed by the renowned milliner Stephen Jones, a figure with a direct historical link to Rosemary.

Jones, who established his first shop PX in London's Covent Garden during the 1980s, employed Rosemary at the start of her career. Stephen Jones confirmed the connection to The Daily Mail, stating, Many congratulations to Dua Lipa and Callum, who I have known since he was a baby. This gesture highlighted Dua Lipa's desire to forge a strong bond with her husband's family from the very outset of their marriage. Rosemary Turner's life story is one of resilience and devotion.

She raised Callum as a single mother on a Chelsea council estate, nurturing his early interests while balancing work as a nightclub promoter before eventually becoming a psychotherapist. Callum has frequently spoken about his profound and friendship-like bond with his mother, crediting her for instilling in him a love for culture, travel, and exploration. He expressed his hope that Dua would be well-received by his mother, noting the mutual nervousness that preceded their first meetings.

The emotional peak of the brief 30 to 40-minute ceremony occurred as Dua Lipa walked down the aisle. Her husband, Callum Turner, was visibly shaken and moved to tears by the sight of his bride. Witnesses described him as shaking and in tears as he watched her approach. The couple's parents, Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa along with Dua's sister Rina and brother Gjin, observed the union with palpable pride.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds departed the registry office in a simple black London cab, eschewing a more extravagant vehicle for a quiet, understated exit. They then proceeded to a private family dinner to celebrate their new status. Security was discreet but present, with teams seen scouting the area prior to the couple's arrival and departure, though the small party did not draw significant public commotion.

This London event is considered the legal prelude to the main celebrations, which will commence this week in Palermo, Sicily. The couple has reportedly booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea. The primary wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place at the magnificent 17th-century Villa Valguarnera in the picturesque town of Bagheria.

The festivities are planned to span from Thursday to Saturday and have been dubbed the showbiz wedding of the year by insiders, with comparisons drawn to the iconic fictional wedding in The Godfather. The scale and opulence of the Sicilian event are expected to be immense, a stark contrast to the modesty of the London registry office service.

For now, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are legally husband and wife, their union already rich with personal symbolism and emotional moments that underscore their close family ties





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding London Schiaparelli Stephen Jones Rosemary Turner Sicily Celebrity Marriage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are marriedDua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are married, according to local officials in London. They tied the knot Sunday at Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are marriedThe pair tied the knot Sunday at Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Read more »

Dua Lipa y el actor Callum Turner se casaronDua Lipa y el actor Callum Turner están casados, confirmaron a The Associated Press funcionarios locales en Londres.

Read more »

Dua Lipa marries actor Callum Turner in intimate London ceremonyPaste Magazine is your source for the best music, movies, TV, comedy, videogames, books, comics, craft beer, politics and more. Discover your favorite albums and films.

Read more »