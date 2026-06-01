Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner in Elegant Schiaparelli Suit Inspired by Bianca Jagger

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner wed in a private ceremony, with Lipa wearing a custom Schiaparelli suit inspired by Bianca Jagger. The couple will celebrate with a three-day wedding in Sicily, with Lipa expected to wear Atelier Versace for the main event.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially tied the knot, with the pop star stepping into her new role as Mrs. Turner in a ceremony that blended classic elegance with a touch of rock 'n' roll history.

The couple, who have been together for two years, exchanged vows in a private and intimate ceremony on Saturday, with both wearing ensembles that showcased their impeccable fashion sense. While Turner, known for his role in Fantastic Beasts, opted for a sharp all-navy double-breasted suit, shirt, and tie by Louis Vuitton, Lipa turned heads in a custom-made ivory skirt suit by Schiaparelli, a nod to Bianca Jagger's iconic 1971 wedding look.

The French fashion house's creative director, Daniel Roseberry, crafted the sculptural jacket adorned with Surrealist gold buttons, paired with a matching calf-length skirt. To complete the look, Lipa added a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, white gloves, and Christian Louboutin pumps. The choice of attire was a deliberate homage to Bianca Jagger, who famously wore a white Yves Saint Laurent suit to marry Mick Jagger in St. Tropez in 1971.

Dua Lipa's bridal style has already drawn comparisons to that legendary moment, but whether it will achieve the same iconic status remains to be seen. The simplicity and sophistication of the outfit reflected Lipa's personal aesthetic, which often merges modern minimalism with vintage references. The ceremony itself was a low-key affair, with only close family and friends in attendance.

However, it was just the beginning of the celebrations. The couple is set to host a three-day wedding extravaganza from Thursday to Saturday in Palermo, Sicily. This grand event is expected to feature multiple outfit changes, with Lipa reportedly planning to wear Atelier Versace for the main festivities. Her close friendship with Donatella Versace, who has dressed her for numerous red carpet events and even featured her in campaigns, makes the Italian fashion house a natural choice.

The upcoming celebration in Sicily will likely see Lipa in some of the most stunning bridal looks, but she may not surpass the record of 27 outfits worn by Lauren Sanchez during her wedding to Jeff Bezos in Venice last June. Nonetheless, Lipa's fashion choices are anticipated with great excitement by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. The wedding has also sparked speculation about Turner's potential future as James Bond, a rumor that has been circulating since his recent roles.

While neither the actor nor his wife have commented on the matter, the wedding has certainly added to his public profile. In the meantime, the couple is focusing on their new life together, with Lipa's career and Turner's acting projects continuing to thrive. As for the wedding itself, the Sicilian celebrations are expected to be a blend of Italian culture and celebrity glamour, with guests including friends from the music and film industries.

The venue, reportedly a historic villa in Palermo, will provide a picturesque backdrop for the festivities. The couple's love story has been a quiet one away from the spotlight, making this event a rare public display of their commitment. With a fortune estimated at 115 million pounds, Lipa can afford to spare no expense, but the wedding seems to be more about intimacy and personal style than extravagance.

The three-day affair promises to be a memorable event, filled with fashion, music, and joy. As Dua Lipa begins this new chapter, her fans will be watching closely to see what she wears next and how she balances her career with married life. For now, the wedding has captured the attention of the fashion world, setting trends for modern brides who seek a blend of tradition and avant-garde style





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Dua Lipa Wedding Callum Turner Schiaparelli Bianca Jagger Inspiration Atelier Versace

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