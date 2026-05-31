Dua Lipa Marries Actor Callum Turner in London Before Grand Sicilian Celebration

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner held an intimate civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall, then announced an extravagant three‑day wedding in Palermo featuring top music and fashion icons.

British pop sensation Dua Lipa, who rose to global prominence in the early 2010s with a string of dance‑floor anthems about love and heartbreak, has officially entered married life.

The 30‑year‑old singer exchanged vows with actor Callum Turner, 36, in a modest civil ceremony held at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on Saturday morning. The couple, who began dating earlier in 2024 after meeting on the set of a James Bond‑related project, sealed their partnership with a brief yet heartfelt registry‑office wedding that lasted roughly half an hour.

Dua opted for a sleek white skirt suit complemented by a wide‑brimmed hat, white heels and a bright yellow bouquet, while Turner looked dapper in a fitted navy suit. After the ceremony the newlyweds were showered with confetti by family members, posed for photos, and then slipped into a black cab for a low‑key departure that contrasted with the glamour of the upcoming celebration.

The intimate London affair is only the legal prelude to a three‑day extravaganza planned for the Sicilian capital, Palermo, where the couple will host what insiders are already dubbing the "showbiz wedding of the year.

" The main festivities will be staged at the 17th‑century Villa Valguarnera in the nearby town of Bagheria and will make use of the luxurious Villa Iġea hotel, which the pair has booked entirely for the weekend. Among the invited guests are music icons Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX, as well as fashion heavyweights Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Dua has reportedly travelled to Italy to meet Versace and finalize a custom Atelier Versace gown that could become one of the most talked‑about bridal looks of the season. The guest list also includes a host of other celebrities, reinforcing the event's reputation as the most high‑profile Italian wedding since Al Pacino's fictional marriage in The Godfather.

In interviews leading up to the celebration, Dua has spoken candidly about the whirlwind of emotions that accompany planning a wedding while juggling a global tour and Turner's filming commitments. She described the engagement as a "special feeling" and confessed that, until recently, she had never imagined herself as a bride. Yet the prospect of designing her dress, choosing rings and sharing the day with close friends and family has ignited a new excitement.

The couple's friends describe them as heavily involved in every detail, from selecting décor to curating the musical programme. As the weekend approaches, both Dua and Callum are looking forward to a brief pause from their careers to revel in a celebration that promises to blend classic Italian elegance with contemporary pop culture flair, marking the beginning of their life together as husband and wife





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