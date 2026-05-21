Dua Lipa Launches Pop-Up Event for Skincare Line Amidst Lawsuit Against Samsung

Dua Lipa attended the launch of a pop-up event for her skincare line, 'Dua by Augustinus Bader', at Selfridges on Thursday night. The event celebrated the 'Dua by AB Science' line, featuring three products priced at £30. This event comes amidst a major lawsuit filed by Dua against Samsung for £11 million, alleging the tech giant used her image on TV boxes without permission.

Dua Lipa attended the launch of a pop-up event for her partnership with skincare brand Augustinus Bader at Selfridges on Thursday night. The singer arrived in a racy Kim Shui dress, showcasing her long legs and teaming it with vintage Dior boots and a Kurt Geiger London bag.

The pop-up event celebrates the 'Dua by AB Science' line, featuring three products priced at £30. This latest business venture comes amidst a major lawsuit filed by Dua against Samsung for £11 million. The lawsuit alleges that Samsung used her image on TV boxes without her permission, claiming the company used her photo in a 'mass marketing campaign' without her knowledge or consent.

The singer is seeking $15 million in damages, arguing that the company's response to her request to remove the image was dismissive and callous. The lawsuit also cites social media posts from customers who claim to have purchased TVs due to the perceived endorsement. Dua Lipa has carefully cultivated a 'premium brand' and is selective about her endorsements and partnerships, making this lawsuit a significant development in her career





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Dua Lipa Augustinus Bader Samsung Lawsuit Pop-Up Event Skincare Fashion Business Image Rights

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