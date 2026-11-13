Dua Lipa Has Already Got Her Hands on Winter’s Next It Coat

The singer offers a sneak peek at Charlotte Simone’s forthcoming collection, letting the fabulous coat do all the talking.

that’s popular right now. Dua Lipa, a longtime devotee of the fabulous, fantastical coat, understands this better than most. It’s one that requires very little else of its wearer.

No elaborate styling or carefully coordinated separates needed. Just throw it on over a pair of jeans, and you're dressed. ’s forthcoming Winter Drop 2. The jacket features an enormous, shaggy brown collar, extravagant furry cuffs, and a cropped silhouette.

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Lipa wore hers with faded blue Icon Denim Didy jeans and a black Bottega Veneta Madison shoulder bag, allowing the outerwear to take center stage..

"She never looks overdone or precious about what she’s wearing. She’ll throw one of our coats over a simple pair of jeans or a slip dress, and suddenly the coat is the whole look. That’s exactly how I design… I want every style to be the statement, the piece that makes you feel instantly put together the moment you step out the door.

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”; Carelli’s vintage-inflected, fur-trimmed coats have been dominating London streets; and Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have both fallen forwith lavish furry collars and cuffs. Forget sensible or anonymous winter layers: This season, outerwear is an opportunity for a little theater, with unexpected colors or an excess of fluff. But Charlotte Simone was doing the statement coat long before this latest wave of maximalist winter dressing.

Founded by Charlotte Simone Beecham, the London-based label has spent the better part of a decade cultivating a devoted following for its nostalgic Penny Lane jackets, exaggerated faux-fur collars and cuffs, fuzzy textures, and playful proportions. Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Charli XCX, and Lila Moss are among the famous fans who have fallen under its spell. So distinctive are the designs that they have become instantly recognizable on the street. Lipa herself is something of a repeat customer.

Just a few weeks ago, she stepped out in New York wearing the brand's inky blue-black, wonderfully fuzzy Lila jacket, styled with light-wash denim, chunky black Chrome Hearts boots, oversized sunglasses, and a Chanel bag. The formula was much the same, an otherwise straightforward outfit transformed by one gloriously tactile piece of outerwear. Part of Charlotte Simone’s enduring appeal is its deliberate approach to production.

Rather than churning out endless collections, the label operates through a handful of carefully considered, limited-edition drops each year. Designed in London and produced in small batches with an emphasis on quality and longevity, its most coveted styles routinely sell out within minutes.

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The first winter drop, released in October, was especially personal: conceived by Simone during early mornings nursing her newborn, it drew on the golden hues of dawn, the romance of winter mornings, and the optimism of new beginnings. Now comes Drop 2, and Lipa has already provided a persuasive preview.

“I love her confidence,” Simone says. “She doesn’t chase trends; she wears what she loves and makes it entirely her own, and that’s the spirit of Charlotte Simone. ” In an era of increasingly extravagant outerwear, Dua Lipa knows that the Charlotte Simone coat doesn’t demand that you dress up. It does the dressing up for you.

Set your alarms for Drop 2! Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion