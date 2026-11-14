Dua Lipa Does High-Low Dressing in This Moody It Color

She matched her fleece puffer to her Chanel

Leading the Instagram post with a selfie in a sporty, high-low look, the singer was seen lounging in a black sports bra and leggings. Over the activewear, she layered up with a cozy North Face fleece puffer, pulled from the brand’s collaboration with New York City-based label Aimé Leon Dore.

The jacket was crafted from a wool-blend fabric that had been dyed in a bold blue shade, putting a fashion spin on an outdoor classic. Lipa paired the outerwear with a matching Chanel flap bag, reimagined for the Chanel Coco Neige 2026 season in quilted nylon. The slouchy, capacious accessory featured a chain strap and silver hardware detailing.

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Loewe Spring/Summer 2027 Also known as Yves Klein blue, named for the French artist who developed the intense shade in the 1950s, cobalt has seen a resurgence over the past few seasons—and became somewhat of a hero color during the Spring/Summer 2027 shows. Whether drenching an entire look or adding a hint of color to an otherwise neutral ensemble, the vibrant shade appeared time and time again on the season’s runways, seen on everything from Givenchy peplum blazers to Ralph Lauren two-piece sets to Loewe tights.

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Lipa was, naturally, an early adopter of the trend. Back in March, she attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in a shimmering fringe gown in the shade, designed by Demna for Gucci.