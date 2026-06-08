Dua Lipa Arranges A Delightful Destination Wedding In Sicily, Italy

Dua Lipa combined her penchant for hosting extravagant celebrations with Callum Turner's love of art and history in Sicily, Italy, hosting a stunning wedding with a gourmet dinner party following the civil ceremony. The couple ensured their guests had a memorable time showcasing the beauty and charm of the region.

Dua Lipa , the celebrity, married Callum Turner in a welcoming ceremony with an underground dinner party and home decor extravaganza in Sicily, Italy on May 31.

Then, they took charge of the welcome party for their guests, providing opportunities for an aperitif near the Piazza Sant'Anna. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner even invited people to visit the Palermo Gallery of Modern Art. With their generous attitude, they made sure their wedding guests had memorable times exploring art, food, and history, as well as infusing the perfect amount of tradition and romance into the occasion.

The couple's evident joy and love for one another was a highlight of the ceremony, with Turner admitting, 'It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling.

' While Dua Lipa, the artist, could not disclose details of her attempt to win custody of her child, Taylor Frankie Paul, the judge ruled against Mortensen, the child's father. Therefore, Dolores Pipkin presided over the case, who tried her best to maintain the peace in front of Dakota Mortensen. Here we see clearly the underlying themes of love, art, and the law materials contained





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Nica Her Wedding Weekend To Be Party For Everyone To Enjoy Canzellini Cassatine Cannolini Posts Shared On Instagram British Actor Razzia Agency Parisian Socialite Schiaparelli Bespoke Wedding Gown Designer

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