Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Wed in London Before Sicilian Celebration

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner marry in a London ceremony followed by a three-day party in Sicily, chronicling their romance from a chance meeting over a shared book to a stylish wedding.

In a modern-day fairy tale that feels ripped from a summer rom-com, global pop superstar Dua Lipa and acclaimed actor Callum Turner have officially tied the knot.

Their legal marriage ceremony took place last weekend at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, a favored venue for celebrity unions, marking the beginning of a three-day celebration in Sicily. The couple's journey from a serendipitous first meeting to the altar is a story of repeated encounters and shared passions, culminating in a wedding that blends iconic style with intimate family moments. The pair's origins trace back to two separate dinners at the renowned River Cafe in London.

Though introduced briefly by the restaurant's owner, Ruthie Rogers, nothing materialized at the time. Fate intervened a year later in 2024 when they coincidentally crossed paths again in Los Angeles. Callum was in town promoting his work on "Masters of the Air," while Dua was dining with her friend Mustafa the Poet. She recalled to Vogue seeing him and thinking, 'Oh, it's that really hot guy from the River Café.

' The connection deepened when they discovered they were both reading Hernán Díaz's novel 'Trust,' a moment Callum described to The Sunday Times Style as 'crazy. ' Their shared literary interest sparked a romance that quickly became public. A video of them slow dancing and sharing a kiss at an LA afterparty for Callum's film emerged, followed by sightings on a date in Santa Monica.

They made their relationship official by walking hand-in-hand at the Grammys and Brit Awards, and by May 2024, Dua made it Instagram official with a photo of them in matching leather jackets, captioning it 'Sunshineeeeeee :))))).

' From there, their relationship progressed publicly. Callum became a fixture on Dua's social media starting in November 2024, and they celebrated their first Christmas together. Engagement rumors swirled in February 2025 after Dua posted a photo featuring a large diamond ring, though she playfully captioned it 'Home for the holidays sending you all so much love.

' The engagement was formally confirmed by Dua in a June 2025 interview with Vogue. She expressed profound excitement about the decision to spend their lives together, stating, "Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling.

" Despite the engagement, they当时没有 rush to marry, with Callum busy filming and Dua touring. The wedding itself was a stylish and intimate affair. For her ceremony, Dua Lipa embodied bridal chic in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, complemented by white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, and a dramatic wide-brimmed hat designed by Stephen Jones. She carried a vibrant yellow bouquet and wore signature Christian Louboutin heels.

The pair, supported by close family, emerged from the registry office hand in hand, their joy palpable. They then departed in a classic black cab to begin their married life, kicking off a three-day celebration in Sicily. The union merges the worlds of pop music and prestige film, a partnership forged through chance meetings and a shared love for a novel, now celebrated with a wedding fit for a modern power couple





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