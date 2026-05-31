Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Wed in Intimate London Ceremony Before Lavish Sicily Celebration

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner held a private legal wedding ceremony at London's Marylebone Town Hall with eight guests. The emotional event saw Turner tear up as Lipa, wearing a Schiaparelli suit, walked down the aisle. The couple, now legally wed, are preparing for a major three-day wedding celebration in Sicily with high-profile guests.

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa and acclaimed actor Callum Turner have officially solidified their union through an intimate legal ceremony in London, setting the stage for a series of grand celebrations.

The couple exchanged vows in a private and modest affair held at the iconic Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday, with only eight cherished guests in attendance. This initial step was a carefully planned precursor to a much larger, lavish three-day wedding extravaganza scheduled for this upcoming weekend in the culturally rich region of Sicily, Italy.

The small London gathering was designed to be a personal and low-key affair, allowing the couple to celebrate their commitment with their nearest and dearest before the main event. According to numerous sources, the emotional pinnacle of the day arrived as Dua Lipa walked down the aisle. Callum Turner was visibly overwhelmed with emotion; reports state he was "shaking" and moved to tears upon seeing his bride.

The poignant moment was witnessed by Dua's immediate family, including her parents Dugi and Anesa, her sister Rina, and her brother Gjin. The ceremony itself was succinct, lasting approximately 30 to 40 minutes, and was conducted with a sense of elegant simplicity that reflected the couple's desires. Following the formalities, the newlyweds departed the registry office hand-in-hand, greeted by cheers from their close family.

True to their unpretentious approach, they left in a simple London black cab, eschewing a more ostentatious vehicle for a quietly iconic British mode of transport. They then proceeded to a quiet family dinner to continue the celebration, an evening described by insiders as "chic and simple - exactly as Dua and Callum wanted.

" The presence of Dua's father and manager, Dugi, a known massive Arsenal fan, reportedly led to some light-hearted jokes about the ceremony's timing, which coincided with a major Premier League victory parade in the city. Dua Lipa's bridal ensemble for this first ceremony was a masterclass in modern, 70s-inspired glamour, drawing direct comparisons to the style icon Bianca Jagger.

She wore a striking custom skirt suit in white from the legendary French fashion house Schiaparelli, complete with a structured silhouette. The look was elevated by a wide-brimmed white hat crafted by the renowned milliner Stephen Jones, elegant white gloves, sparkling Bulgari jewelry, and classic Christian Louboutin heels. She carried a vibrant yellow bouquet, adding a pop of color. Her husband, Callum Turner, complemented her perfectly in a sharp, fitted navy suit.

The couple's departure and the overall aesthetic of the day signaled a deliberate move away from traditional, overtly royal wedding tropes, instead embracing a cool, curated, and fashion-forward sensibility. While the London legalities are complete, all eyes now turn to Sicily for the main celebration, which has been dubbed the "showbiz wedding of the year" by industry insiders. The event is noted as potentially the most high-profile marriage on the island since the filming of *The Godfather*.

The couple has reportedly booked an entire floor of luxurious suites at the prestigious Hotel Villa Igiea, which boasts stunning views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. The primary ceremony will be held at the magnificent 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, located in the picturesque town of Bagheria, about ten miles from Palermo. The guest list is a who's who of music and fashion elite.

Among the confirmed attendees are legendary singer Sir Elton John, producer Mark Ronson, and pop star Charli XCX from the music world. From the fashion sphere, the iconic Donatella Versace and designer Simon Porte Jacquemus are expected. The collaboration with Versace is particularly significant; it is widely believed that Dua Lipa, leveraging her close friendship with Donatella Versace, will wear a one-of-a-kind custom gown from the Atelier Versace collection for the main ceremony.

A source close to the wedding planning emphasized the couple's hands-on involvement, stating, "Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved with the planning. They want it to be epic.

" This deep personal investment aims to create an event that is not only spectacular but also a genuine reflection of their partnership and shared aesthetic. The Sicilian festivities are anticipated to be a sprawling, multi-day affair, seamlessly blending ceremonial traditions with an epic party atmosphere, all set against the backdrop of one of Italy's most beautiful locales





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding London Ceremony Sicily Celebration Schiaparelli Fashion Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Set to Marry in Lavish Italian WeddingSingers Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly set to tie the knot in a three-day Italian wedding. The couple, who confirmed their engagement last year, are expected to have a star-studded celebration with multiple venues and a possible performance by Sir Elton John. Dua Lipa has been preparing for the big day by doing daily workouts and thinking about her dress. The couple's wedding plans are still under wraps, but fans are eager to catch a glimpse of them.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner to Wed in Lavish Three-Day Italian WeddingDua Lipa and Callum Turner are set to marry next week in a three-day Italian wedding. The couple confirmed their engagement last June. The event is expected to be star-studded with guests like Charli XCX, Tove Lo, and possibly Elton John performing.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Glamorous Italian WeddingDua Lipa, the 'Vacanza Queen' for her love of glamorous getaways, has opted to marry in style in Italy. The singer will tie the knot with movie star Callum Turner, front-runner to be the next James Bond, in Sicily's capital Palermo. The ceremony is expected to take place at the 17th-Century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital.

Read more »

Dua Lipa Marries Actor Callum Turner in London Before Grand Sicilian CelebrationPop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner held an intimate civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall, then announced an extravagant three‑day wedding in Palermo featuring top music and fashion icons.

Read more »