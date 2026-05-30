Dua Lipa and Callum Turner to Wed in Lavish Three-Day Italian Wedding

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are set to marry next week in a three-day Italian wedding. The couple confirmed their engagement last June. The event is expected to be star-studded with guests like Charli XCX, Tove Lo, and possibly Elton John performing.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are reportedly set to exchange vows next week in a spectacular three-day wedding across multiple venues in Italy .

The 30-year-old singer, who confirmed her engagement to the 36-year-old British star in June last year following a Christmas proposal, has been preparing for the big day with daily workouts at the exclusive members' club 180 House in London. According to sources close to the couple, the celebration has evolved from an intimate gathering into a lavish affair spanning three days, with guests flying out on Thursday for a star-studded lineup of festivities.

Friends including singers Charli XCX and Tove Lo are expected to attend, and there are even whispers that Sir Elton John, who collaborated with Dua on the 2021 hit Cold Heart, might perform. An insider told The Sun that the original plan was for a small wedding, but it has now become a massive, luxurious event across three days.

The couple have rented out multiple huge venues for the multi-event extravaganza, although exact details are being kept secret due to security concerns, as fans are desperate for a glimpse of the celebrations. Representatives for Dua have been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment, but no official statement has been released yet. Last year, Dua shared her joy about the engagement with British Vogue, expressing her excitement about growing old together with Callum and being best friends forever.

She described the decision to marry as a very special feeling. The couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2024, and by the end of the year, news of Callum's romantic proposal emerged. Dua has since been seen regularly wearing a dazzling diamond ring. In interviews, she has mentioned that while the wedding hasn't been at the forefront of her mind due to her busy tour schedule and Callum's filming commitments, she has started to think about her dress.

She admitted that she had never really dreamt about her wedding or what kind of bride she would be, but now she finds herself wondering what she would wear. She also expressed her obsession with her engagement ring, noting that it is nice to know that the person you will spend the rest of your life with knows you very well. Beyond the wedding, Dua has opened up about her desire to have children one day.

She acknowledged the constant question of when would be a good time, considering the demands of her pop career. She wondered how having kids would fit with her job, especially if she goes on tour, and how much time off she would need to take. Despite these uncertainties, she remains hopeful about starting a family.

The couple's relationship has been a subject of media fascination since they were first linked in early 2024, and their upcoming wedding is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated celebrity events of the year. With a blend of music royalty and Hollywood glamour, the three-day Italian extravaganza promises to be a memorable celebration of their love, featuring multiple venues, top-notch security, and a guest list packed with A-listers.

As Dua prepares to walk down the aisle, fans around the world are eagerly waiting for any details that might emerge from the closely guarded event





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Celebrity Italy

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly set to marry in a lavish three-day Italian wedding. The couple has rented out multiple huge venues for the multi-event extravaganza, and Dua has been preparing for her big day by doing daily workouts at a stylish members' club in London. Dua has said she wants to finish her tour and Callum to wrap up filming before they get married, and has started to think about her dress. The wedding is expected to be a star-studded celebration, with guests due to fly out on Thursday for three days of festivities.

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