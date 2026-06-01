Dua Lipa and Callum Turner to Tie the Knot Again in Glamorous Sicilian Extravaganza

Pop sensation Dua Lipa and her new husband Callum Turner will tie the knot again this weekend in a glamorous three-day Sicilian extravaganza. The ceremony will take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, a major historical landmark with ornate gardens and a sweeping grand staircase. Top showbiz names including Elton John, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX, will be among the guests for the rumoured £1 million bash.

Pop sensation Dua Lipa and her new husband Callum Turner will tie the knot again this weekend in a glamorous three-day Sicilian extravaganza. Just hours after an intimate civil ceremony in London's Marylebone Registry Office, a team of workers began closing roads around the venues in Palermo which will play host to celebrations this weekend.

Top showbiz names including Elton John, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX, will be among the guests for the rumoured £1 million bash. The ceremony itself will take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital.

Many will recognise this venue as it featured in the opening credits of the hit series The White Lotus and the 18th Century building is a major historical landmark with ornate gardens and a sweeping grand staircase. Streets around the Villa are also expected to be closed off in the coming days with convoys of catering vans bringing supplies in.

Although guests may have to have an early night as the venue is only licensed for outdoor music until 11.30pm but they can move inside for an extra 90 minutes of dancing. On Monday, workers began blocking the entrances to the historic Palazzo Gangi in Palermo's edgy Kalsa neighbourhood and erecting screens to prevent paparazzi getting shots.

The stunning 18th Century Palazzo - which is privately owned - has a spectacular Galleria degli Specchi (Hall of Mirrors) and the ornate Baroque setting will be the centre of the party on Saturday. Many will recognise the venue as the setting for the classic ballroom scene in the iconic 1963 Sicilian film The Leopard starring screen legend Burt Lancaster. A second civil ceremony is expected to be officiated by the Mayor of Palermo Roberto Lagalla.

No expense will be spared for the wedding with the couple estimated to be worth more than £100 million thanks to Dua Lipa's singing success and Turner's acting career - he is lined up to be the next James Bond. Three hundred family and friends will be attending the three-day shindig which begins on Thursday with private jet slots booked up at Palermo's airport and a fleet of blacked out limos to ferry guests to various villas and hotels.

Private security firms have also been doing a roaring trade with teams of bodyguards also hired and all staff involved in the wedding have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements. Wedding planner Alessandra Grillo was spotted arriving in Palermo on Monday to oversee preparations and to check out the other key locations including the legendary five-star Villa Igiea hotel, overlooking the sea.

Two floors of suites have been booked out and the hotel is closed for the weekend to all except those invited to the wedding. Designer Donatella Versace is said to have made the wedding dress and Dua was spotted in Rome on Friday for a final fitting before jetting back to London for her civil ceremony on Sunday.

Top showbiz names including Elton John, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX, will be among the guests for the rumoured £1 million bash. Dua and Callum fell in love with Sicily during a holiday last summer and she is often pictured in the famous pink and black strip of the city's football club.

They also attended the wedding of Charli XCX and The 1975's George Daniel when they tied the knot last September in Tonnara di Scopello just down the road from Palermo





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Sicilian Extravaganza Elton John Olivia Dean Mark Ronson Charli XCX

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