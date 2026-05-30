Dua Lipa and Callum Turner to Marry in Lavish Sicilian Wedding Extravaganza

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are set to tie the knot in a star-studded three-day wedding in Palermo, Sicily. The ceremony, likened to a scene from The Godfather, will take place at a historic villa with guests including Elton John and Donatella Versace.

Pop icon Dua Lipa , widely known as the Vacanza Queen for her love of glamorous getaways, is set to marry actor Callum Turner in a lavish three-day wedding extravaganza in Palermo, Sicily .

The ceremony, which reportedly begins on Thursday, is being hailed as the showbiz wedding of the year. The couple have booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel, perched on a cliff overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. The main event is expected to take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, a historic villa often compared to the setting of Michael Corleone's wedding in The Godfather.

Sources indicate that Dua and Callum fell in love with the location during a prior holiday to the Italian island and have been meticulously planning every aspect of the celebration. The guest list features a galaxy of A-list stars from music, fashion, and film. Music legends such as Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, and Charli XCX are expected to attend, along with fashion powerhouses Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Sir Elton, who collaborated with Dua on the 2021 hit Cold Heart, is rumored to be among those performing at the wedding. Dua's wedding dress is speculated to be a custom Atelier Versace creation, designed personally by Donatella Versace, given their close friendship. A source close to the couple described the event as the coolest and most glamorous wedding, noting that both Dua and Callum have been deeply involved in the planning to make it epic.

Dua Lipa, 30, and Turner, 36, announced their engagement last June after dating for several months. The relationship first became public in January 2024 when they were spotted at an after-party for the Apple TV series Masters of the Air. Dua later revealed that they first met at London's River Cafe. The singer has spoken openly about her happiness, telling Harper's Bazaar that she is happier than ever and that it feels like a disservice not to talk about it.

She added that love is beautiful and inspiring, and that falling in love is an intense experience. Turner echoed that sentiment, saying his hope for their relationship is simply to be together forever. Previous relationships for Dua include French film director Romain Gavras, while Turner dated The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby. With preparations in full swing, the wedding is set to be a spectacular fusion of music, fashion, and Hollywood glamour, all set against the stunning backdrop of Sicily.

The event is expected to draw significant media attention and cement Dua and Callum as one of the most powerful couples in entertainment. The three-day celebration will include not only the ceremony but also parties and performances, making it a landmark event for the island. Observers have noted that it could be the most high-profile marriage in Sicily since the fictional wedding in The Godfather, adding a layer of cinematic lore to the real-life romance.

As the countdown continues, fans and media alike eagerly await details of the dress, the vows, and the star-studded festivities





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Sicily Celebrity

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