Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Tie the Knot in Intimate London Ceremony

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have officially married in a private ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. The couple, who sparked romance rumors in 2024, celebrated with close friends and family. Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit and a Stephen Jones hat, while Turner opted for a navy Ferragamo suit.

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London, marking the culmination of a whirlwind romance that began in early 2024.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors after being photographed together following the premiere of Masters Of The Air, exchanged vows at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall in a private event attended only by close friends and family. The recent photos captured the newlyweds leaving the hall hand in hand, beaming with joy as loved ones showered them with confetti, creating a scene straight out of a romantic fairy tale.

This understated yet elegant affair reflects the couple's desire for privacy, despite their high-profile careers. The wedding comes after months of speculation and public appearances, cementing their status as one of the entertainment industry's most beloved pairs. With fans and media alike celebrating this union, the ceremony has become a trending topic, highlighting the couple's journey from rumored romance to marital bliss





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