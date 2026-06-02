Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Tie the Knot in Intimate Town-Hall Ceremony

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have officially become husband and wife, exchanging vows in a private town-hall ceremony in London. The couple, who have been together since 2024, shared the news with fans on social media, with Lipa posting a series of adorable photos from their special day.

Pop sensation Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. The couple exchanged vows on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in a town-hall ceremony that was kept private until Lipa shared a series of photographs on her social media platforms on Tuesday, June 2.

The 'Levitating' singer looked radiant in a stylish white Schiaparelli suit jacket and skirt, paired with a swooping white hat. In one of the shared images, Lipa is seen sitting on Turner's lap, kissing him as their faces are concealed by her hat. Another photo captures the couple holding hands as they descend a staircase inside the building, while a third shows them smiling as they exit the venue, showered with rice by well-wishers.

The news of their marriage comes approximately a year after Lipa confirmed their engagement in an interview with a leading publication.

'This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling,' she had said at the time. The couple first sparked dating rumors in early 2024 and made their relationship Instagram official later that year, just a couple of months after Lipa's most recent album release





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Marriage Town-Hall Ceremony Intimate Wedding

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