Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Set to Marry in Lavish Italian Wedding

Singers Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly set to tie the knot in a three-day Italian wedding. The couple, who confirmed their engagement last year, are expected to have a star-studded celebration with multiple venues and a possible performance by Sir Elton John. Dua Lipa has been preparing for the big day by doing daily workouts and thinking about her dress. The couple's wedding plans are still under wraps, but fans are eager to catch a glimpse of them.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly set to marry next week in a lavish three-day Italian wedding. The songstress, 30, who confirmed her engagement to Callum, 36, in June last year, after he proposed over Christmas.

The big day is now said to be fast approaching and is expected to be a star-studded celebration, with guests due to fly out on Thursday for three days of festivities. It is also reported that their showbiz friends, including singers Charli XCX and Tove Lo, are on the guest list. According to The Sun, there are even whispers that Sir Elton John could perform.

An insider said: The original plan was for an intimate wedding, but it is now going to be a massive, luxurious affair across three days.

They have rented out multiple huge venues for the multi-event extravaganza, although the exact details are being kept under wraps due to security concerns, as fans are desperate to catch a glimpse of them. The couple have been doing daily workouts at stylish members' club 180 House in London to prepare for their big day, and Dua has been telling friends she cannot wait to walk down the aisle. The Daily Mail has contacted Dua's representatives for comment.

Last year, while confirming the news, Dua shared her joy with British Vogue, saying: Yeah we're engaged. It's very exciting... This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling. In 2024, news of their romantic proposal emerged, and Dua has regularly been seen with a dazzling diamond ring on her finger.

Speaking of their wedding plans, Dua said she hopes to finish her tour and Callum to wrap up filming before they tie the knot. While the wedding hasn't been at the forefront of her mind amid her busy schedule touring, she did admit she has started to think about her dress.

This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling, Dua said last year on her engagement. She said: I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period... I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden, I'm like: Oh, what would I wear?

Dua said she's 'obsessed' with her engagement ring, before saying: It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well. Dua and Callum were first linked in January 2024. The Dance the Night Away hitmaker also shared that she is keen to have a family of her own but admitted she doesn't know when would be a 'good time' because of the demands of her pop career.

She said: I'd love to have kids one day. But it's like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time - how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I'd have to take





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