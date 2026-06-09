After a three‑day, £1.5 million wedding that sparked protests and public space closures in Palermo, pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are discussing a major cultural or sports‑related donation to the city. Mayor Roberto Lagalla confirmed negotiations are underway to ensure the gift benefits local residents and helps restore goodwill.

Pop icon Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are reportedly planning a substantial donation to the city of Palermo after the local community expressed anger over their three‑day, £1.5 million wedding extravagance.

The celebration, which unfolded over a weekend in the historic Villa Valguarnera Gangi and surrounding venues, featured a cocktail reception, live performances, and a private ceremony attended by around 200 guests. Authorities deployed a massive police presence, creating a "ring of steel" around the sites, sealing off public squares and restricting access to communal areas.

Residents reacted strongly, posting graffiti and slogans such as "Palermo is not for rent" and "Our square is not your living room" to voice their frustration at being excluded from public spaces during the festivities. In response to the backlash, Palermo's mayor Roberto Lagalla confirmed that the newlyweds have expressed a desire to make a "gesture of appreciation" toward the city that hosted their celebration.

The mayor said that a dialogue has been opened between the municipal administration and the couple's representatives to explore ways in which the contribution could be genuinely beneficial for Palermo. According to reports, Dua Lipa may consider a literary‑focused donation, reflecting her known love of books, while Callum Turner could propose a sports‑related initiative, aligning with his interest in athletic endeavors. Both parties have declined to comment on the matter when approached by the press.

The wedding itself was marked by a series of high‑profile moments. Sir Elton John arrived by private jet to perform "Your Song" during the ceremony at the 18th‑century Villa Valguarnera, a baroque palace once linked to Mafia activity before being reclaimed by its current owner, Princess Vittoria Alliata di Villafranca. Designer Donatella Versace supplied two white gowns for Lipa, one glittering with diamonds for the ceremony and a second for a later party.

Security measures were unusually stringent: police checkpoints, mobile‑phone confiscation, and speaker systems aimed inward to minimise disturbance to neighbours. The event also included nods to Lipa's Albanian heritage, featuring Albanian music and dance, and her parents participated enthusiastically. Although the vows exchanged at the villa held no legal weight-having already married at a registry office in Marylebone-they provided a symbolic celebration for family and friends.

The couple's representatives have indicated that any future contribution will seek to support cultural, sporting, or social projects that resonate with Palermo's community, aiming to repair relations after the contentious weekend





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Palermo Wedding Controversy City Donation

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