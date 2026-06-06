Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Wedding: A Summer Blockbuster Story

The story of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding, which took place in London and Sicily, is filled with romance, confusion, and a whirlwind of events. The couple's first meeting, their romance, and their engagement are all part of their unique love story.

With a three-day Sicilian extravaganza following their legal marriage ceremony in London, the story of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner 's wedding could've come straight from the plot of a summer blockbuster.

Their nuptials come just over two years after they began their romance and their first meeting would leave any rom-com director feeling inspired. Before getting together, the pop star, 30, was previously linked to French film director Romain Gavras, while Callum, 36, was dating The Crown star Vanessa Kirby.

'Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing,' Dua reflected in a January 2024 interview with Rolling Stone. 'It's either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person.

' However, it clearly worked out once she met her new husband. Despite having nearly met many times before, Dua and Callum first crossed paths while dining separately at The River Cafe in London, where they were introduced by Ruthie Rogers, the owner of the famed restaurant. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are currently in the midst of their three-day Sicilian extravaganza after their legal wedding ceremony in London last weekend.

The pair married at Old Marylebone Town Hall, which is a common location for celebrity ceremonies. The encounter was brief, and nothing came of it - until they ran into each other again a year later in 2024. The singer was having dinner with her friend Mustafa the Poet in LA, while Callum was in town promoting Masters of the Air. Dua told Vogue she remembered thinking: 'Oh, it's that really hot guy from the River Café.

' Her interest only grew when she noticed that Callum was reading the same book as her: Hernán Díaz's Trust. When asked if she felt it meant they were destined to be together, she told Vogue: '1,000 per cent.

' Callum elaborated on the moment during an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine in October 2025. 'We sat next to each other and realised we were reading the same book, which is crazy,' he said. 'It's called Trust, and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her, and she looked at me and said, 'I just finished the first chapter too.

' The singer then attended the LA afterparty for Callum's film, where they first sparked romance rumours with a video of them slow dancing and sharing a kiss emerging. Days later, they were spotted on what looked like a date in California's Santa Monica. After attending the Grammys and then the Brits together a month later, the pair appeared to confirm their relationship by walking hand in hand.

But it wasn't until May 2024 that they went Instagram official with a sweet snap of them hugging in matching leather jackets. Although Dua doesn't tag Callum, she captions the post: 'Sunshineeeeeee :))))).

' Later that year, the pair were spotted partying together at Glastonbury, where the singer headlined the Pyramid Stage on Friday night. From November 2024, Callum became a regular feature on Dua's social media. That year they spent their first Christmas together, with the singer sharing festive pictures with him. It wasn't until May 2024 that Callum and Dua went Instagram official.

When it came to February 2025, Dua sparked engagement rumours after posting a snap with a huge diamond ring on her finger. She told fans: 'Home for the holidays sending you all so much love.

' But it wasn't until June 2025 that Dua confirmed their engagement. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed: 'Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling.

' However, she insisted at the time that they were in no rush to get married as Callum was off shooting a film and she was on tour. Speaking about her upcoming nuptials, she said: 'I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be.

'All of a sudden I'm like: 'Oh, what would I wear? '' At their intimate nuptials, Dua radiated bridal elegance in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, white gloves, a Bulgari necklace and a wide-brimmed white hat designed by milliner Stephen Jones. The singer clutched a yellow bouquet and wore white Louboutin heels while strolling out of the registry office hand in hand with her new husband.

Dua and Callum were supported by close family before jumping into the back of a black cab and embracing as they were whisked away to start married life together





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