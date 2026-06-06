Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Star-Studded Sicilian Wedding Nears as Security Tightens at Villa Valguarnera

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are set to marry in a three-day, £1 million extravaganza at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Sicily, following a legal ceremony in London. The high-security event, held at the baroque villa famous from 'The White Lotus', features tight controls, no-fly zones, and local compensations, while celebrities like Donatella Versace and Charli XCX are expected to attend.

The countdown has concluded for pop superstar Dua Lipa and celebrated actor Callum Turner , who are poised to exchange vows this Saturday at the magnificent Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria , Sicily.

This momentous occasion follows their intimate legal ceremony at the Marylebone Registry Office in London the previous weekend. The couple and their guests then traveled to Sicily on Wednesday, inaugurating a lavish three-day celebration with an estimated cost of £1 million. On the morning of the main event, meticulous preparations were in full swing at the venue, with staff adorning the entrance with elegant arrangements of purple flowers and an imposing ring of steel barriers already installed.

These security measures extend to surrounding side roads, with metal barricades controlling access to the historic estate, located approximately twenty minutes from Palermo. A strict no-drone zone has been enforced, and the only glimpse of the festivities for onlookers will be from a distance as the wedding party's vehicles slow to pass through the villa's grand iron gates. The choice of Villa Valguarnera is deeply symbolic, linking modern celebrity with layered Italian history.

The 18th-century baroque residence gained international fame as a key filming location for the second season of HBO's acclaimed series 'The White Lotus'. Its past is equally compelling; in the 1980s, the local Mafia briefly seized control of the property with ambitions to transform it into a casino, even stealing a statue of the Cyclops via helicopter. The villa is now under the guardianship of Princess Vittoria Alliata Di Villafranca, who resides there and has spearheaded its restoration.

She has publicly defended the estate against what she termed the 'deadly incursions of politicians and Mafiosi.

' The principal ceremonies are expected to unfold in the sprawling gardens preceding the villa's iconic double colonnade, the very facade that launched the 'White Lotus' series. The celebration has already begun with a grand welcome party on Friday night at the nearby Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi, where guests including singer Charli XCX, producer Mark Ronson, and designer Donatella Versace were spotted arriving.

Catering for the weekend's events is being handled by renowned local chef Tony Lo Coco of the restaurant I Pupi, who confirmed the menu will feature traditional Sicilian cuisine, though details remain closely guarded. The presence of Versace is particularly notable, as persistent rumors swirl that she has created a custom Atelier Versace gown for Dua Lipa's walk down the aisle, a speculation fueled by the pair's longstanding friendship.

A source close to the wedding expressed the anticipated vibe to the Daily Mail, stating, 'This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glam. Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved with the planning. They want it to be epic.

' Security and logistical arrangements for the event have significantly impacted the local community in Bagheria and Palermo. A heavy police presence was visibly deployed around Palazzo Gangi ahead of Friday's cocktail reception. For the main day, approximately ten officers were seen stationed in the area. Reports indicate that two central city squares, Piazza Croce dei Vespri and Piazza Sant'Anna, may be closed to facilitate the wedding's movements.

In a pragmatic gesture toward affected residents, it has been claimed that Dua Lipa paid £5,000 in compensation to those living in apartments overlooking areas designated for additional wedding parking. Some local dissent was made visible through graffiti, with a marble column near the Friday venue defaced with the message 'Palermo is not for rent,' which was swiftly painted over.

Despite this, many locals expressed excitement about hosting the global event, with one bystander remarking, 'I can't wait to see all these famous people. It's put Sicily on the international stage.

' The anticipated guest list extends beyond Charli XCX and Donatella Versace to include actor Joe Alwyn, actress Grace Gummer, and likely other figures from the entertainment and fashion worlds, all converging for what is poised to be a landmark, ultra-glamorous union





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Dua Lipa Wedding Callum Turner Villa Valguarnera Sicily Wedding Donatella Versace White Lotus Villa Celebrity Wedding Bagheria

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