Dua Lipa and Callum Turner celebrated their marriage with a lavish Sicilian ceremony featuring a performance by Sir Elton John. The three-day event included a yacht party, a custom Versace gown, and a historic villa setting, but faced local backlash.

Singer Dua Lipa and her new husband Callum Turner celebrated their marriage with an idyllic Sicilian ceremony on Saturday, while being serenaded by Sir Elton John .

The pair laid on a lavish party at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, east of Palermo, where they exchanged vows six days after their official do at Marylebone Town Hall. In a very emotional moment, Sir Elton, a close friend of the bride, performed his hit Your Song.

Dua, 30, was understood to have worn a gown decorated with diamonds, designed by fashion legend Donatella Versace, who was seen celebrating with the newlyweds at their cocktail party on Friday night. In what was the final part of a three-day extravaganza, the bride arrived around 6pm Sicilian time, making a spectacular entrance along a 650ft drive lined with bougainvillea trees.

Sources said a semi-circle of chairs had been set up in front of Villa Valguarnera with a gazebo in the centre. An insider said: Dua and Callum sat on a stage under the gazebo and a simple exchange of vows took place. The bride and groom's families were driven from Palermo to the villa, though the trip nearly ended in disaster for Dua's mum, Anesa, when a driver admitted to leaving her shoes in his car.

Inside, the villa was decorated with peonies and hyacinths, with photo booths set up for souvenir pictures to be taken. Cigarettes were provided and on the chairs outside attendees were given handkerchiefs that were embroidered with the slogan: Stay mad with me forever. Dua and James Bond favourite Callum arrived in Palermo on Thursday, and were joined by singer Charli XCX as well as the singer's parents Duji and Anesa and Mr Turner's mother Rose.

On Thursday night guests, who were staying at the £1,000-a-night Igiea hotel in the city, were treated to a yacht party. And on Friday the couple hosted a party at Galleria Moderna. The bride stunned in a custom-made Bottega Veneta dress. Her handbag was also by the designer, with feathers added to the £2,580 Andiamo clutch.

Elton flew by private jet from Farnborough, Hampshire. He was whisked in a blacked-out car from Palermo airport and arrived just in time to perform for yesterday's ceremony.

However, Palermo locals were not impressed by the festivities. They put posters up saying: Palermo is not for rent. Public spaces belong to everyone. Another read: Our square is not your living room, and Palermo is not for the rich.

Photos posted by guests at Saturday's bash showed photobooths had been set up inside the villa for souvenir pictures to be taken. On the gold chairs outside on the grounds of the villa attendees were given handkerchiefs embroidered with the slogan: Stay mad with me forever. 200 guests attended the ceremony, with multiple vans ferrying the wedding party seen arriving at the villa.

A no drone fly zone has been set up and the only prospect of seeing the couple and their guests is when cars arriving slow down to go through the villa's imposing iron gates. A ring of steel has been thrown up around the Sicilian villa, made famous by the hit series White Lotus, with metal barriers put up on side roads leading to the venue. The band were seen heading to the venue as they walked in the sun.

Standing on the pavement they began playing their trombones and trumpets. Meanwhile police and security were seen arriving ahead of the starry event, with road closures in force. Villa Valguanera was formerly a Mafia lair but has since been taken over by Vittoria Alliata Di Villafranca who still lives in the magnificent 18th Century baroque residence.

The party is expected to be held in the gardens in front of the double colonnade villa which provided the exteriors opening shots for White Lotus series 2. In the 1980s the local mob briefly controlled the property and had plans to convert it into a casino and famously stole a statue of Cyclops using a helicopter.

On the villa's website, the Princess wrote: I never imagined I'd have to defend, tooth and nail, this priceless cultural heritage from the deadly incursions of politicians and Mafiosi. The three-day celebration included intimate family gatherings, a yacht party for close friends, and the star-studded ceremony. The couple's choice of Sicily reflected their love for Italian culture and privacy.

Despite the local backlash, the wedding was a testament to their bond, with Elton John's performance adding a touch of musical royalty. The Villa Valguarnera, with its rich history and stunning architecture, provided a perfect backdrop. The newlyweds are expected to honeymoon in a private location before returning to their duties. Dua Lipa, known for her chart-topping hits, and Callum Turner, an actor famous for his role in Fantastic Beasts, have been together for over a year.

Their wedding marks a new chapter in their lives, celebrated with family, friends, and a touch of controversy. The event will likely be remembered for its elegance, star power, and the unique setting of a former Mafia stronghold turned luxurious venue





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