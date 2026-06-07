Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Lavish £1.5 Million Sicilian Wedding Extravaganza

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner hosted a three-day, multi-million pound wedding celebration in Sicily, featuring a ceremony at Villa Valguarnera with personal touches, performances by Elton John, and a guest list of celebrities.

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner celebrated their marriage with an extravagant three-day wedding event in Sicily , culminating in a lavish ceremony and reception at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, near Palermo.

The couple, aged 30 and 36 respectively, had already had a legal civil ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall in London six days prior. The main celebration, which is estimated to have cost around £1.5 million, was attended by approximately 200 guests and was meticulously planned by celebrity wedding planner Alessandra Grillo. The theme of the wedding intricately wove personal touches throughout the event, creating an unforgettable experience that reflected their love story.

The ceremony itself took place in the late afternoon amidst the villa's stunning 18th-century architecture. A semi-circle of chairs was arranged facing a central gazebo where the couple exchanged vows. Each chair was adorned with a delicate white silk ribbon and a beautiful handkerchief embroidered with the heartfelt slogan, "Stay mad with me forever.

" The aisle was lined with gorgeous white flowers. Guests were also presented with a unique souvenir: a white and red embroidered fan decorated with cupid hearts and the initials "D&C," a practical and romantic gift for the Sicilian climate. The bride made a spectacular entrance along a 650-foot drive lined with vibrant bougainvillea trees. Inside the opulent halls of the villa, the décor continued the romantic theme with abundant arrangements of peonies and hyacinths.

For entertainment and memorabilia, photo booths with curtains embroidered with "Dua&Callum" were set up for guests to capture souvenir pictures. The culinary experience was curated by Michelin-recognized chef Tony Lo Coco. Guests enjoyed a banquet featuring traditional Sicilian dishes such as Anelletti alla Norma (pasta with eggplant), panelle (chickpea fritters), and crocché (deep-fried potato balls). dessert featured the island's famous cannoli and cassata, a sponge cake.

The celebration extended into the night with a dance floor featuring music from renowned DJs like Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Peggy Gou. The grand finale was a spectacular ten-minute fireworks display that illuminated the night sky over the villa just before 11:30 pm. The wedding was a star-studded affair. Among the high-profile attendees were Sir Elton John, who performed his classic hit "Your Song" during the ceremony after arriving via private jet.

Fashion icon Donatella Versace, who designed Dua Lipa's dazzling diamond-embellished gown, was also present and celebrated with the couple at a cocktail party. Other famous faces included Charli XCX and her husband, George Daniel of The 1975, actor Joe Alwyn, musician Mark Ronson with his wife Grace Gummer, and singer Olivia Dean. A sweet nod to the couple's meeting was featured at the welcome cocktail party on Friday night, where the hosting square was decorated with bookcases.

Furthermore, a guest named Antoine Billore shared glimpses of the festivities on social media, including a video of himself and a companion taking a scooter ride through the streets of Palermo on the wedding day, capturing the lively local atmosphere that embraced the celebration





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Sicily Villa Valguarnera Elton John Donatella Versace

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